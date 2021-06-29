Generosity Leads Business Recovery from Covid
Northwest Michigan Small Businesses Persevere with Help from Community PartnershipsTRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN – “Generosity Wins!” is noted journalist Amy Lane’s title for the inaugural issue of the e-commerce publication NORTHERN LIGHTS that tells how over $1 million in generous giving has helped 300 small business with nine or fewer employees located in rural northwest Michigan recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The story features the 2020-2021 results of the Regional Resiliency Program, administered by Venture North Funding and Development, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit lending organization that is certified as a Community Development Funding Institution. Venture North serves ten counties in northwest Michigan where small businesses are the economic heart beat for the small communities in this Michigan region with its Lake Michigan coastline, pristine rivers and streams and majestic sand dunes.
The article tells the story of several of the small business beneficiaries and how they turned small grants into big results that helped preserve businesses and the jobs they support. Lane also reports on the philanthropic funders for the program that ranged from a six-figure award from the
Consumers Energy Foundation to the strategically important gifts of community foundations and many other organizations.
But mostly Generosity Wins! is about resilience, determination and the benefit of old-fashioned, generous giving and encouragement in helping small business owners persevere through the most devastating pandemic in over a century.
The entirety of this article can be viewed in the July issue of Northern Lights in the 'News' section on the Venture North website: www.venturenorthfunding.org.
About Venture North.
Venture North Funding and Development provides commercial financing and technical assistance to support business growth and job creation in their ten-county region, often in partnership with other financial institutions. As a Certified Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Venture North also focuses on providing support for underserved populations such as minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in low-income communities.
