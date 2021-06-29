Tres Commas Promotes Success to your Business
KYIV, UKRAINE, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lockdown caused by Covid-19 has made its adjustments in all business spheres globally, therefore, making it complicated to maintain usual processes. Nevertheless, Tres Commas keeps expanding, and despite the lockdown led by Covid-19, the company is growing its staff and expanding activities.
In Tres Commas we strictly observe all the necessary measures that are vital during the pandemic and take care of our employees. The company is working as usual as before the lockdown and taking all precautions in order to maintain a safe and healthy environment for each worker.
The lockdown situation differs depending on the country as the rate of infected individuals fluctuates significantly. For example, countries like Germany, Italy, Turkey, and others have been suffering from the consequences of the virus and have to take strict measures to diminish the high level of Covid-19 extension. Thus, manufacturing has been going through severe stagnation, with unemployment rates constantly being on the rise.
Unlike the aforementioned countries, Tres Commas continues working and developing with regard to the safety rules. The company values every worker and tries to create the most convenient and nonhazardous working conditions by adjusting to the alterations caused by the pandemic.
Tres Commas is one of the top companies specializing in outsourcing services. Our staff consists of experts who apply their knowledge and experience via outsourcing call centers. Due to impressive background and skills, Tres Commas professionals demonstrate impeccable performance on live chat support and successfully take care of all operations on outsourcing.
The variety of services that we provide to clients includes the following:
1) Outbound Call Centre
We connect with your current customers via multiple communication channels that we have set up for your business. Our expertise includes dealing with welcome calls, new customer acquisition, customer retention, demand stimulation, appointment booking, database building and verification, market research, payment reminders, contract & subscription renewals, and Promotions/Cross-Selling/Up-sale.
2) Inbound Call Centre
We receive incoming calls from your customers and assign teams of in-house trained associates for the following services: tele-ordering/cross-selling/up-selling, subscription/renewal/registration/redemption customer service hotline, help desk, loyalty programs, voice response system, TV response hotline, fault reporting, bookings/reservations/ticketing.
3) Affiliate marketing
Tres Commas will not only provide call center outsourcing services but also create a powerful referral network that will maximize your traffic and sales.
4) Talent acquisition
Many companies have already gathered their dream team; now it’s your turn to assemble one. Tres Commas will help you bring the best professionals to your team as the company goes way beyond regular recruiting and gives it a whole new meaning.
Angelina Smirnova
