Trending Chinese Model Amber Wang Featured on Cover of Exclusive Bulgaria Elle Magazine

Unique young model has the look loved by the world of fashionNEW YORK, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fashion icon and model Amber Wang today announced that she was chosen as the cover model for the June 2021 issue of Bulgaria Elle Magazine. She partnered with famous fashion photographer Jorge Duva for the exclusive shoot. As an international modeling sensation, Amber’s photos have been published in over 40 magazines, including Elle, Bazaar, Glamour, Vanity Teen and GQ. Amber was featured as an NYFS model for GHHAUS and China Vogue, China L’Official and China Fashion Cosmopolitan. Her dedication and business sense puts her on the path to becoming a superstar.
During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, many modeling agencies and fashion brands approached Wang to promote and model iconic fashions from home. Wang has the reputation for her chic fashion sense and passion for modeling.
Zhaoyang Wang, known in the fashion industry as Amber Wang, originally immigrated to the United States to study law. Amber was dedicated to her studies and was not planning to join the modeling industry, however, Amber discovered a “passion for fashion” and the “liquid art of modeling.” Wang’s modeling career puts her in the “star” category and fashion houses have recognized her “it” qualities.
Amber now has a huge social media presence. Her life is busy, between Penn State University studies and Miami photo shoots. Most recently Amber was picked for an acting role in New York for the film “Model Wanted,” produced by ITCL Film. Amber is the first Chinese woman to appear on the cover of fashion and lifestyle publication, Pump Magazine.
Wang was born in Luoyang, Henan, China, to a wealthy family. In middle school, Wang played basketball for a championship team. At the young age of 15, Wang came to the United States to pursue a serious education. Wang was inspired to move back to China and established Warrior Education, an English language training service after having attended Wilkes University. Warrior Education serves more than 30 high schools.
Amber returned to the USA, graduating with a communications degree in Communications and soon after was spotted by a modeling agency, instantly being offered a modeling job. This led to Amber participating in the 2019 Elite Model Look competition. Wang knew she had found her passion and quickly became a social media fashion sensation. To confirm her modeling potential, Wilhelmina Models invited her to shoot “sports art” with the famous sports photographer James Farrell.
Today, Wang is one of the most sought-after models in fashion. She has the reputation as a true professional and modeling sensation. In 2019, Wang landed an internship for New York Fashion Week making her even more motivated to pursue modeling. Wang was chosen to model at 2020 New York Fashion Week.
Bulgaria Elle Magazine is the Bulgarian edition of the Elle global fashion magazine brand. It has been published since 2003.
