MEDIA INVITE: Red Clay Dance Company Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Clay Dance Company is excited to announce the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of their new location. As the organization moves into its’ new dance facility and continues to implement its strategic growth plans, all in an effort to better deliver on its’ impact and mission.
“This is a momentous occasion for Red Clay Dance Company and our Artistic Director & CEO, Vershawn Sanders-Ward. The pandemic affected our lives, our business and communities and Red Clay Dance Company was not exempt.
Losing our dance home at the Chicago Park District during COVID-19 was devastating. But it did not stop Vershawn from moving forward. The untiring motivation to provide a home for Red Clay Dance Company and Academy led Vershawn to do something many would not have done and that was to build another space during a time that was dire.
Obviously, it was not easy but it was worth it. Now our students have a home for their dance classes and teachers, staff, and dancers can continue to work and master their craft.
When one door closes another one will open. I am so proud to be a part of this occasion,” stated Catrina Franklin Board Chair
WHO:
● Red Clay Dance Company
WHEN & WHERE:
● Monday, July 12, 2021, at 11a
Location:
808 E. 63rd St
Chicago, IL 60637
“This is a dream come true and 13-years in the making. I envisioned a space for my dance company from day one, and now we can continue to build the cultural treasure that we aspire to be for Chicago! As the company approaches its 13th Birthday on July 23rd, we are ready to welcome dance artists and dance lovers from around the world, as well as the amazing village of Red Clay Dance Company into our new home- a center for excellence offering the best in African Diaspora dance! I am overjoyed!,” stated Artistic Director & CEO, Vershawn Sanders-Ward.
QUESTIONS?
Members of the media are invited to attend and can direct any inquiries to Taroue Brooks by emailing taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
###
Red Clay Dance Company is a Black, female-led, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt for-purpose organization that awakens "Glocal" Artivism through creating, performing, and teaching dances of the African Diaspora.
Taroue Brooks
###
