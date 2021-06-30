Expert Scientists in Carbon Fiber Composites Leading Temple Reef’s Efforts to Manufacture the Best Fishing Rods
Research and development drive creation of high-performance productsIRWINDALE, CALIF., USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Temple Reef, the California-based manufacturer of premium fishing rods, has hired Dr. Wang Chen to lead design standards for its rods and other products.
In 2019, Temple Reef, which manufactures premium fishing rods, began collaborating with material science and engineering scientists at the Agency of Science, Technology and Research / Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (Astar/SIMTech) on Project Quill, which led to a novel design that reduces the weight of Temple Reef’s rods and enhances their performance.
The Project Quill team of scientists consists of Dr. Stephanie Feih from Cambridge University and RMIT, who is an internationally renowned expert on the design and optimization of lightweight structures and joints, Dr. Stephen Daynes who has a PhD in Aerospace, Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering specializing in composite structures, and Dr. Wang Chen, PhD from Loughborough University, who specializes in the numerical analysis of lightweight structures and materials, jointing and manufacturing of composites.
Dr. Wang Chen is also an expert in Finite Element Analysis (FEA), which Temple Reef is using as a method of numerically analyzing the complex geometries, physical behaviors, and performance of its rods when subject to physical stresses, including parameters such as rod loading, flexion, compression, and deformation. The company does this to engineer and test new rod designs that employ high-tech aerospace materials, new jointing methods, new cross sections, and variable wall thicknesses to build the best possible rods. Using FEA, Temple Reef has engineering data and a scientific basis for the testing and refinement of its innovations and design improvements.
Dr. Wang has also introduced advanced manufacturing processes to improve the quality and consistency of Temple Reef’s rods. For example, the company has begun using Additive Manufacturing with Robotic Arms to manufacture mandrels, which is integral in ensuring the perfect straightness of the rods, as well as accurate geometric dimensions.
Having this team of scientists on board is part of Temple Reef’s commitment to continually invest in research and development that will make its rods lighter, stronger and better.
Temple Reef has also innovated its Direct Sensory System, a groundbreaking and painstaking method of rod construction that amplifies sensitivity to enhance feel. Without good feel, anglers are deprived of the most important sensory feedback mechanism that makes the difference between a great day out with plenty of fish landed, or a slow day on the water.
Temple Reef strives to make better, stronger and lighter rods because the company’s founder and staff are anglers, too. Whether it is running and gunning for bluefin tuna, exploring lagoons deep in the Amazon, or stalking the elusive giant snakehead, they want to use the best gear possible. That drives Temple Reef to invest in research and development, push the envelope on the latest technologies and adopt new design parameters backed by scientific evidence and complex engineering load calculations.
The constant pursuit of advanced lightweight materials, revolutionary rod architecture and new manufacturing methods enable Temple Reef to regularly incorporate enhancements to its products that make them better and superior. Rods are tested and retested over and over again in the hands of experienced anglers from the Temple Reef Pro Staff Global Field Testing Team to ensure what anglers finally hold in their hands is the best possible rod that anyone can make.
For more information about Temple Reef and its products, visit templereef.com.
