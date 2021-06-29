IVI organizes ROK-Australia-ASEAN Vaccine Forum to promote inclusive and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
The ROK-Australia-ASEAN Vaccine Forum took place in hybrid live/virtual format with transmission from Seoul on June 29, 2021SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) organized, and the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) hosted, the ROK-Australia-ASEAN Vaccine Forum today to discuss cooperation for vaccine security and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The forum brought together more than 100 diplomats and public health officials from Korea, Australia, and ASEAN, as well as professionals and experts from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Korea, the National Vaccine Institute of Thailand, and the Centre for Virus Research of Australia.
In his welcoming speech, His Excellency Sungnam Lim, Korean Ambassador to ASEAN, said Korea and ASEAN have been countering challenges posed by the pandemic together, including sharing medical expertise and quarantine know-how. In particular, Ambassador Lim emphasized Korea's position as a global vaccine hub and to provide contributions to the COVAX Facility as part of the country’s efforts to help ensure universal and equitable distribution of vaccines as global public goods.
His Excellency Will Nankervis, Australian Ambassador to ASEAN, said: “Today is an important forum for deepening cooperation, consultation, and information-sharing between Australia, the Republic of Korea, and our ASEAN partners. We're in this crisis together, and in the words of our prime minister, a strong, cohesive and responsive ASEAN is vital to the success of the region's recovery. We really look forward to even closer coordination and cooperation with the Republic of Korea and our ASEAN partners on these efforts.”
His Excellency Kung Phoak, Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, said: “The Regional Strategic and Action Plan on ASEAN Vaccine Security and Self-Reliance for 2021-2025 was adopted by the ASEAN Health Ministers on May 14, 2021, and is now set to be fully enforced and complement other scaled-up response initiatives on COVID-19 and other emerging health threats.”
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said: “It is imperative that we continue the momentum made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen local and regional vaccine manufacturing capacity, encourage vaccine technology transfers to increase supply and technical know-how, strengthen health and data systems for fair and efficient distribution, and commit to vaccine equity. This is how we build a safer future for all – a future we must build together.”
During the first session, “Cooperation for equitable access to COVID-19 Vaccines,” participants engaged in in-depth discussions regarding national vaccination plans, opportunities for cooperation in vaccine production processes, plans for vaccine multilateralism, and related challenges based on their shared understanding that a health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic is also a security issue.
Ms. Eui-hae Cecilia Chung, Deputy Director General of MOFA, Republic of Korea, moderated a panel discussion on regional and multilateral vaccine cooperation featuring perspectives from:
• Dr. Stephanie Williams, Ambassador for Regional Health Security, Australia
• Mr. Andreano Erwin, Director General, Foreign Cooperation Bureau, Ministry of Health, Indonesia
• Dr. Hok Kim Cheng, Director General for Health, Minitry of Health, Cambodia
• Dr. Jaime C. Montoya, Executive Director, Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, Department of Science and Technology, Philippines
• Mr. Paul Colombini, Acting Economic Chief, U.S. Mission to ASEAN
• Dr. Chansay Patthamavong, Deputy Director, National Vaccine Prevention Disease, Lao PDR
• Dr. Justin Wong, Director, Ministry of Health, Brunei
In the second session, “Cooperation for Economic Recovery,” participants exchanged views on specific and practical economic cooperation programs while emphasizing that economic recovery from the pandemic must be inclusive and environmentally sustainable.
Mr. Ray Marcelo, First Assistant Secretary of the Southeast Asia Division at DFAT Australia, moderated the second panel discussion on economic recovery strategies for Southeast Asia, featuring:
• Dr. Cheunboran Chanborey, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Cambodia
• Dr. Lee Jaehyon, Senior Fellow, Asan Institute for Policy Studies, Republic of Korea
• Mr. Sonexay Vannaxay, Deputy Director General, Institute of Foreign Affairs, Lao PDR
• Mr. Calvin Cheng, Analyst, Institute of Strategic and International Studies, Malaysia
The ROK-Australia-ASEAN Vaccine Forum was moderated by Dr. Anh Wartel, Deputy Director General at IVI, and provided a valuable opportunity for the Republic of Korea and Australia to seek ways for cooperation with ASEAN in the areas of health and economy.
Aerie Em
International Vaccine Institute
aerie.em@ivi.int
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn