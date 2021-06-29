Train for a Career Testing Video Games in Just 6 Weeks

Discover a new career! A Job Doing What You Love Test Video Games as Part of a Team

Learn to test video games professionally. Experience working on real games. Learn from experienced games industry experts. Open to anyone interested in gaming.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Utopian Game Labs Academy (UGLA) today announced the launch of their new Vocational Video Games QA Course, with the first places open to students beginning on Monday 19th July. At last, an accessible and viable way to get into this thriving sector.

Over the last 20 months many people have been thinking about their careers, particularly those working in the hospitality, travel and entertainment sectors - as well as young people leaving school. At the same time, being forced to stay at home has led to a huge increase in the creation and sales of video games. The video games industry is growing rapidly, and the sector is hiring! According to Games Jobs Live, there are more than 2,000 game vacancies in UK alone.

UGLA’s new course is the Vocational Video Games QA course. This unique, six-week course has been designed to be open to everyone regardless of background and no previous experience is necessary. Quality Assurance (QA) is a vital discipline in software development, and video game testing is also a lot of fun.

Students of the course will gain direct, verifiable, practical experience and are guaranteed a job interview after completion. The blended delivery of the course includes online video tutorials, downloads and assignments, combined with working on real games, and live tutor sessions five days a week.

This unique course has been developed by a team who include professional video game makers and testers as well as experienced tutors, and has been designed to suit anyone looking for a career pathway into the video games industry. The innovative delivery of the course makes it suitable for people who are currently working, studying or in-between.

Co-Founder Simon Bailey says, "I am thrilled to be giving back to an industry that I have worked in for more than 20 years. The video games industry is a great place to work, full of amazing creative people making imaginative, fun and exciting games."

The course starts on Monday 19th July and enrolment is now open at courses.ugla.uk/qajob.

Utopian Game Labs Academy Ltd is a West-Midlands-based, but globally reaching training company, dedicated to supporting people as they move into the video games industry through classroom-based labs and remote courses.

For more information, contact Anthony Charlton, Executive Director at Utopian Game Labs Academy: anthony@ugla.uk • +44 7532 152 388 • ugla.uk

