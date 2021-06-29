Not Your Typical Troll Tale
A story about a young girl, a troll and an unlikely contestCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trolls are fascinating creatures with some stories depicting them as scary, horrible beings who live under bridges or in dark caves, hostile to anyone not of their own kind. Other tales depict them as lovable and cute, cuddly creatures friendly to everyone. In the case of Randi McKinnon’s story. "Katie and the Troll Queen," the titular troll is a mix of both and when the lead character Katie finally meets her, an unlikely story unfolds that is sure to give everyone a fuzzy, warm feeling in the end.
Author Randi McKinnon arrived in the USA from Norway back in 1959, settling in Oregon and working in the food service industry as a chef and baker for over four decades before retiring. However, the active Randi immediately found retirement boring and discovered writing as one of her most favored hobbies. She then decided to take a correspondence course in writing children’s books after realizing the letters she sent to friends always turned into what they have fondly called “book editions.” Thus started her writing career.
Randi’s story follows the titular Katie, who was asked to go and pick berries in the forest. While on her errand, she encounters the troll queen, which her grandma warned her about. But then, an unexpected thing happened. Rather than attacking or scaring Katie, the troll queen challenges her to a singing contest with a troll boy as scorekeeper! What follows next is a discovery about Katie and her mom, and an ending that’s enough to make anyone teary-eyed.
Definitely a book for all ages and one that should be on your shelves!
Visit www.randinmckinnonbooks.com to learn more.
