Project to Help Essential Hospitals Reduce Disparities in Cardiovascular Disease
Grants will support the expansion of evidence-based strategies to reduce CVD disparities among people of color and other underrepresented populations.
We know CVD disproportionately affects people of color and other marginalized populations, and we are committed to ending that disparity by spreading tested strategies to achieve equity.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential Hospitals Institute, the research entity of America's Essential Hospitals, is launching a project to help essential hospitals reduce disparities in cardiovascular disease (CVD) among people of color and other underrepresented populations across the United States.
— Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, president and CEO, America's Essential Hospitals
The project, supported by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation, will fund up to three member hospitals to implement evidence-based strategies to reduce CVD disparities, provide technical assistance to hospital grantees, and disseminate findings and lessons learned to hospital systems nationwide.
“We know CVD disproportionately affects people of color and other marginalized populations, and we are committed to ending that disparity by spreading tested strategies to achieve equity,” said Bruce Siegel, MD, MPH, president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals.
“With its mission to support the nation’s essential hospitals as they provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable care to their communities, Essential Hospitals Institute is closely aligned to our goals at the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation,” said John Damonti, president of Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation. “We recognize the power of community-based programs in reducing disparities in CVD and are pleased to play a role in identifying innovative and sustainable solutions.”
The association’s more than 300 hospital members serve a disproportionate number of low-income, uninsured, and racially and ethnically diverse patients with complex clinical needs. Essential hospitals anchor communities where 22.3 million people live below the poverty line and 370,000 experience homelessness. CVD rates and inequitable outcomes of patients with CVD reflect disparities prevalent in low-income populations and among people of color.
As the research, education, dissemination, and quality arm of America’s Essential Hospitals, Essential Hospitals Institute is taking on this project to help member hospitals improve and expand efforts to achieve equity in diagnosis and treatment for CVD.
“CVD and COVID-19 make up two significant clinical areas in which innovation is required to combat disparities and structural racism,” said Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MSc, Institute director and the association’s vice president of innovation. “This funding will support members with the opportunity to combat persistent disparities in CVD and shift their approach to care to match ever-changing patient needs in the wake of COVID-19.”
The Institute has assembled a Technical Expert Panel to evaluate and select recipients of 12-month Institute grants to support evidence-based strategies that reduce disparities in CVD and improve prevention, management, and outcomes of the disease.
The Institute will accept proposals through September 15, 2021, and notify three awardees by October 8, 2021. Awardees will receive up to $100,000 each. The outcomes of the selected programs will be used as a reference to help other hospitals across the country minimize CVD disparities in underserved communities and underrepresented populations.
To aid prospective grant applicants, the Institute will offer a webinar July 7, at 2 pm ET, to share details about the application process, key deadlines, and tips for creating the best possible submission and to provide an opportunity to ask questions. Questions also may be directed to essentialproposals@essentialhospitals.org.
# # #
About America’s Essential Hospitals
America’s Essential Hospitals is the leading champion for hospitals and health systems dedicated to high-quality care for all, including the most vulnerable. We support our more than 300 members with advocacy, policy development, research, and education. Communities depend on essential hospitals to provide specialized, lifesaving services; train the health care workforce; advance public health and health equity; and coordinate care. Essential hospitals innovate and adapt to lead the way to more effective and efficient care. Learn more at essentialhospitals.org.
About Essential Hospitals Institute
Essential Hospitals Institute is the research, education, dissemination, and leadership development arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. The Institute supports the nation’s essential hospitals as they provide high-quality, equitable, and affordable care to their communities. Working with members of America’s Essential Hospitals, we identify promising practices from the field, conduct research, disseminate innovative strategies, and help our members improve their organizational performance. We do all of this with an eye toward improving individual and population health, especially for vulnerable people.
