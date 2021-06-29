FedEx Package Tracking - no more problems with the parcel service

With this service senders or recipients receive proof of package delivery with just one click.

STAHLBRODE, MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN, GERMANY, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone who wants to find out quickly and easily about the shipment status of an order sent via FedEx can now use the smart FedEx live tracking via the Internet.

Smart tracking for smooth shipping and tracking

FedEx creates a tracking number for every shipment, which the recipient can use to track the status of their package. It is a 12-digit number, usually consisting of four blocks, thus resembling a license key.

The tracking number can be found both on the shipping label and on the address label of the package. While it is printed once near the shipping rate on the parcel label, it is printed in two different places on the shipping label.

However, it is also possible to track the shipping status if a service provider, such as an online store, has shipped the package. In this case, the tracking number can usually be found in the order overview. Alternatively, FedEx also offers tracking by means of the reference number.

By opening a FedEx account, customers benefit from even more services. They get access to individual pricing models, can set their delivery times and request a pickup.

Advanced Tracking: Individual, detailed display with the help of the Watchlist

Another innovation from FedEx is the watchlist. Once added to the watchlist, each shipment can be tracked without logging in. This service is particularly interesting for companies, as it helps to speed up internal processes.

FedEx® Mobile App for tracking shipments on the road

Of course, even someone who is on the road a lot and does not have access to a PC at the moment would like to receive information about their order or shipment status. This is possible with the FedEx® Mobile App (for Android and iOS). From now on, it is easier than ever to stay informed about shipments 24 hours a week.

The app can also be used to order shipments. It also shows all FedEx stations in the vicinity. Shippers can quickly find out what the fee is for their package and can view pricing models tailored to them personally. Once the order is placed via the app, it automatically displays the entire shipment history - from pickup to delivery.

About My-Package-Tracking.com

My-Package-Tracking.com is an independent portal that provides free services, information, and assistance regarding the status and shipment of your parcel. It combines information provided by the leading courier services in the World, including USPS, FedEx, DHL, UPS and EMS.

