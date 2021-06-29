The Stones That Changed Lives
An unconventional tale about fairies and the wonders of the worldCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s always something magical about kids going off on adventures and in the book "The Magic Stones" by Randi McKinnon, the magic is literal! Follow the story of Molly and Pete who, in the quest to find out more about a magic cave they had heard about, discover wonders beyond what they could imagine and meet creatures they could only dream of. There are more surprises in store and both Molly and Pete will discover that treasure can come in many forms!
Randi McKinnon, a native of Norway, came and settled in Oregon in 1959. Her stories are mostly fiction and are based on stories she heard as a child. Growing up far from other neighbors and friends in her village, Randi relied on her own imagination and made up her own games and stories to bring trolls, fairies, and other creatures, which her grandparents told her were real, come to life. It is from these imaginative and rich childhood memories that McKinnon draws inspiration for her works.
In "The Magic Stones," follow Molly and Pete as they launch a quest to find a cave that their dads have talked about but could never find. Both curious by nature, they search for the cave only to discover yet another cave that contains giant, glittering flowers. Best of all, these flowers have fairies! As Molly and Pete learn about the fairies’ story and the wonderful world they live in, the two of them also discover treasures that will change both of their lives forever!
The book will definitely captivate the imagination of any kid who reads it and will surely bring out the inner child in any adult who does as well.
