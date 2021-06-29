TruBadger Token Brings Cryptocurrency to the Masses
TruBadger is a reflection, deflationary and utility token focused on supporting its community and making cryptocurrency accessible to all.FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cryptocurrency grows in popularity, the world of tokens and blockchains remains a mystery to many. TruBadger was founded with the goal of creating a strong community, and increasing accessibility in the cryptocurrency world. Community is a central value for many cryptocurrencies, but TruBadger has active initiatives and resources to support and their token holders. TruBadger is a new rising star on the Binance Smart chain network and is dedicated to building a true token community.
TruBadger helps people get into the cryptocurrency world with how-to videos on Youtube, as well as daily help and support on Zoom, Telegram, and more. Users can even sign up for private Zoom calls to get individualized guidance. The platform also focuses on its community by involving them in the governance of the company. Within the platform’s first six months, token holders will be able to vote on changes to tokenomics, liquidity, the company’s direction, and projects.
In addition to breaking barriers to entry, TruBadger is also pushing boundaries by working to empower women in the cryptocurrency world. The company is run by a gender-balanced team of expert programmers, master traders, business minds, graphic designers, and other skilled professionals who are dedicated to making cryptocurrency an equal-opportunity space.
“Community is the commerce of the future,” said team member Peter Gantner.
TruBadger has already seen success, with over 2300 token holders, and organic growth in their first phase of trading. They have plans for a variety of future projects, including a pre-launch swap, an NFT marketplace, and crypto trading software. TruBadger is growing quickly, and already making strides in its goal to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and the general public.
More information on TruBadger and its $TRUBGR Token can be found on https://trubadger.io, as well as on Instagram, Reddit, and Discord(https://discord.com/invite/ajssE9hPmW).
Join Telegram: https://www.t.me/TruBadgerOfficial
The coin is available on CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/trubadger
