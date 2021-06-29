Increasing Penetration of Smart Phones and Wireless Devices to Drive the Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market

The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next six years

PCB has become a key factor to determine functionality and appearance of high-tech smart device components due to the increasing demand for multi-functional systems.” — QuantAlign Research

The Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is likely to ascend at a CAGR of 4.5 % over the forecast period (2021-2027) according to QuantAlign Research. The demand for printed circuit board is expected to reach USD 82.6 Billion by 2027. The growth of the PCB market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smart phones and other wireless devices, and miniaturization of devices. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for automation in various end-user industries and expanding applications of flexible circuits are also expected to foster the growth of the global printed circuit board (PCB) Market.

Increasing demand for flexible circuits, usage of flame retardant chemicals in PCBs to ensure fire safety, and increasing capital investment are further augmenting the demand for global printed circuit board market. Moreover, growth in the PCB market is also due to the increasing demand for smart tablets and smart phones in IT and consumer electronics sector. Considerable growth in wearable electronics is likely to emerge as a key opportunity in the PCB market.

The global printed circuit board (PCB) market is segmented based on Layer Type, Substrate Type, Component, Laminate Type, Laminate Material, End-Use and Region.. On the basis of Layer type, the market is divided into Single Sided, Double Sided, and Multi-layer PCBs. Based on the Substrate Type, the market is segmented into Rigid 1-2 sided, Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect, IC substrate, Flexible Circuits, Rigid-flex, and Others. Based on the Component, the market is bifurcated into Diodes, Capacitors, Resistors, Integrated Circuits, and Others. On the basis of Laminate Type, the market is divided into Paper, FR-4, CEM, Polyimide, and Others. By the type of Laminate Material, the PCB market is segmented into Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, and Phenolic Resin. Based on the End-Use, the market is bifurcated into Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, Communication, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, Healthcare, and Others.



Key players operating in the market include AT&S, Nippon Mektron, Ltd., ZHEN DING TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED., SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS, Unimicron Corporation, Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd, Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., CMK Corporation, Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.., Shennan Circuits Co., Ltd., TTM Technologies, UNITECH PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORP, HannStar, Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. are among others.



Key insights:

• Based on substrate type, standard multilayer is expected to hold the largest share of the market

• On the basis of Layers, Multi-layer PCB type segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020

• Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominated the global PCB market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period



Key questions Answered in the report:

• What is the current total market consumption, and projected revenue for the global printed circuit board market from 2021 to 2027?

• Who are the major players in the global printed circuit board market?

• What shares do the major regional markets occupy?

• On what basis is the market segmented?

• How has the global market for printed circuit board performed, and what are its key drivers?

• What would be influence of the emerging trends in global PCB industry?

• What is the degree of competition in the global printed circuit board market?

• What are the key strategies adopted by the players operating in the global PCB market?

• What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the entire supply chain of global printed circuit board market?



The report examines and provides an extensive overview of the Global printed circuit board market. The report identifies key industry trends, and covers PCB market landscape. The report builds a short- and long-term forecast model covering the period between 2017 to 2027.

