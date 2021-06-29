Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews Now Accepting Payment for Lessons via Cryptocurrency

One of the nation's top celebrity dog trainers is now accepting a variety of cryptocurrency.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Wall Street Journal, cryptocurrency has the internet abuzz and is expected to continue to be adopted and used by more people, businesses, and organizations in the future. That's why Celebrity Dog Trainer Ryan Matthews is now accepting payment for lessons via cryptocurrency.

"I tell most clients, I want to be a positive thing in your life, not another source of stress," said Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. "I'm here to help solve your problems. The last thing I ever want is for anyone to worry about paying for dog training. Therefore, I've decided to begin accepting payment via cryptocurrency for those that may be having a hard time coming up with the money to pay for the service."

"Currently, I accept Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ethereum (ETH), to name a few," revealed Matthews.

The training offered at World Of Dog Training, according to Matthews, is truly revolutionary and modern dog training, meaning that the company uses a variety of tools and methods to teach dogs and their owners.

"This includes dog psychology, learning how to read body language and even getting your dog to not bolt out the door or even "stay" without ever saying a word,” Matthews explained before adding, “Since we like to stay on the cutting edge of using the most effective and modern approaches in the services we provide, it makes sense that we would also accept payment via one of the most modern and leading forms which is currently cryptocurrency.”

In addition to accepting cryptocurrency, earlier this year, Matthews changed his mission from protecting world leaders to keeping the world safe with his upcoming COVID-19 detection dogs program.

"I'm leveraging the same skills I learned to train elite Army dogs," Matthews said. He graduated from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, in 2002, becoming a certified Military Working Dog Handler.

Matthews, also a former combat K-9 handler - an alumnus of the Wounded Warrior Project and a volunteer for the Youth Motivational Speaker Taskforce and The Mission Continues, explained that anyone interested in his services can schedule a call today.

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

###

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

Contact Details:

401 20th Street,

Suite A

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

United States