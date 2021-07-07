fabuleaf Leads the CBD Industry with Commitment to Quality and Safety
fabuleaf, a company offering premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products, focuses on providing the highest quality products
At fabuleaf, we focus on 6 key areas, the science of seed genetics, the flower, the harvest, the farm, full transparency and the customer.”FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Institutes of Health, the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill made it legal for companies to sell hemp and hemp products, otherwise known as cannabidiol (CBD) in the U.S. While it can’t yet be legally included in foods or dietary supplements, it is being offered by in a variety of products. Not all companies offering CBD products have the best interest of the customer in mind, which is what sets fabuleaf apart.
— Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf
“At fabuleaf, we focus on 6 key areas, the science of seed genetics, the flower, the harvest, the farm, full transparency and the customer. Our goal is to offer the best products on the market and provide valuable education on the cannabis sativa plant.” explains Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf.
Gregg, who has over 20 years of experience working in the pharmaceutical industry, began researching CBD before it was federally legal. She spent several years doing research so that she could have the best understanding of the potential market, along with product quality and safety. Founded in 2018, fabuleaf was able to begin selling CBD products in 2019.
“My passion is to assist in improving the lives of others and the cannabis plant can improve lives, but it’s important to seek out education and understand how and if it can work for you.” Leah shared with us. Through her research, she was able to create a business model that would put the customer’s experience front and center. And it’s made a world of difference. The decisions have put fabuleaf in the forefront when it comes to high quality full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products. There are numerous things that set fabuleaf apart, including:
• Quality seeds produce quality plants, however fabuleaf doesn’t use just any part of the plant, they only use the flower, it’s the most premium part of the plant. No leaves, stalks, stems or seeds, just the flower as this is where all the cannabinoids and terpenes are and are protected by the trichomes on the flower.
• Sourcing from their exclusive single source 1,100 acre farm partner in Colorado is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture and certified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Like Farm to Table in the restaurant business, their farm is fully integrated, meaning the seed genetics, propagation, cultivation, hand-harvest, extraction and formulation process is one-supply chain, nothing is outsourced and thry hand harvest each and every plant to protect the flower. It’s important to know where your CBD products come from!
• Safety is fabuleaf’s priority. All fabuleaf products are tested by an independent 3rd party lab to ensure they are meeting their rigorous quality control standards offering you full traceability and transparency. It’s an important safety measure to know what’s in the CBD product you purchase. Every fabuleaf product container has a QR code linking to the 3rd party lab results also known as a Certification of Analysis (COA), so you can feel comfortable and confident knowing exactly what you are getting with fabuleaf products.
• Guarantee. The company stands behind their products and wants customers to be completely satisfied. Therefore, they offer a 100% refund if someone is not satisfied with their purchase.
Fabuleaf offers a line of premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products, including tincture oil, gelcaps, joint and muscle cream, and they are getting ready to launch a skincare line. Fabuleaf provides free first-class shipping on all orders to every state in the U.S. To learn more about fabuleaf or view the CBD products they offer, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
About Fabuleaf
Founded in 2018 by Leah Gregg, a pharmaceutical veteran, the company offers a line of high quality premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products. The company places a high commitment to product safety, quality, and ensuring that customers are happy with their purchase. Their mission is to help people feel the best they can naturally. To learn more about fabuleaf, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
