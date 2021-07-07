Leading Honolulu Tech Company Celebrates 13 Years in Business
Tech Connection Inc (TCI), a leading tech solutions provider based in Honolulu, has surpassed 13 years and 1,000 jobs completed
Our structured cabling system has enabled us to provide consistent deployments that are high performing and easy to use.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the business world it’s crucial to have a communications system that is reliable and properly structured. For 13 years, companies around Hawaii have turned to Tech Connection Inc (TCI) to help them with solving their IT and communication challenges. The company announces they have surpassed a new milestone year, and has completed over 1,000 jobs in that time.
“We are really happy to have hit the 13-year mark of building computer networks for Hawaii’s businesses.” explains Derek Smith, President of TCI. “Our structured cabling system has enabled us to provide consistent deployments that are high performing and easy to use.”
It’s the application of a consistent and refined process that has helped TCI thrive in the industry. The team of experts at TCI worked for other communications companies prior to starting their own firm and found that many jobs were done on the fly with minimal planning. That was all the motivation they needed to take their expertise and create their own business.
Since opening, TCI has helped many businesses with networking builds and maintenance. They provide a full range of communications services, including structured cabling to create high performance networks and top-notch Wi-Fi, backup and storage solutions, email and spam protection, and phone and security cameras solutions. They have the capabilities to build networks for any size office, and they do so in a way that easily allows for future growth.
They have also standardized the process of getting network and communications assistance. Their process includes getting a free estimate, having a walk-through, drawing up a network design, and then scheduling the service. Their emphasis on providing excellent customer service ensures that they answer all questions, make tailored recommendations that will be helpful to customers, and work with them regarding scheduling.
“We want every business we work with to receive the same excellent end product that they can be proud to show to IT staff or other consultants, instead of a mess of network cables that they want to hide.” added Smith. “We are grateful that we have been in business 13 years and look forward to many more.”
To get more information about the network and communications services provided by Tech Connections, Inc., visit the site: https://tcihawaii.com
About Tech Connections Inc (TCI)
Based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Tech Connections Inc (TCI) helps solve IT and communications challenges for all size businesses. They provide reliable solutions that are unique to each customer’s specifications. Their services include high performance networks, back-up solutions, email and spam protection, security cameras, and more. To get more information visit the site: https://tcihawaii.com
