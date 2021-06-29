ETAP & Schneider Electric Join Forces to spearhead digital transformation for global sustainability

ETAP Integration in Schneider Electric Portfolio

Transaction of Schneider Electric acquiring a controlling stake of ETAP has been completed. ETAP continues to operate as an independent software-agnostic vendor

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETAP , the global leader in energy management & engineering solutions, announces that it has joined forces with Schneider Electric to deliver end-to-end lifecycle digitalization, enhance efficiency, sustainability, and resiliency to a broader audience and customer base.• ETAP & Schneider Electric to lead intelligent, sustainable & green electrification through a combined digital offering• Combination will amplify customers’ digital transformations & accelerate opportunities• Customers will be able to unlock even greater value to drive smarter decisions and streamline increasingly complex mission-critical power systems• ETAP will be positioned to further its mission of digital twin driven design & operate solutions and continue to operate as an independent & agnostic software vendorThe ETAP investment completes Schneider's existing software portfolio for electric power systems. ETAP technology will be integrated with Schneider's unique cloud-based platform to design and operate mission-critical power systems using vendor-agnostic digital twin driven modeling, design, operations, and automation solutions.Global customers and partners across critical process, including hybrid industries, generation plants, power grids, data centers, oil & gas, metal & mining, railways, and airports will benefit from enhanced combination of design, operations and automation knowledge.A more efficient and low carbon future starts with intelligent design and operate solution. By digitally streamlining & adding intelligence to complex mission-critical systems throughout the lifecycle, the joint Schneider Electric and ETAP offering will:• Maximize the power system production process through standardized vendor-agnostic and application-specific design templates, digital twin-enabled data models, and verified & validated product libraries• Protect operational staff and equipment from arc flash, overvoltage, and overheating• Improve system uptime, anticipate failures and protect critical loads through preventative and predictive maintenance• Accelerate and improve integration of renewables, microgrids, fuel cells and battery storage technologies into power grids• Pave the way for green data centers, resilient power grids, and decarbonized energy generation• Reduces electricity grid CapEx up to 20% through improved design, operation, and performanceThe integration of Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure™ Power Design platform and ETAP's electrical software design solutions will extend their reach across multi-vendor operating platforms to millions of connected assets across energy-intensive and mission-critical power systems applications.By joining forces with ETAP, Schneider Electric adds a unique set of expertise and solutions for power efficiency, management, and resiliency. ETAP augments and elevates capabilities offered by Schneider Electric and software partners along the whole life cycle from CapEx to OpEx.Dr. Farrokh Shokooh, Founder and CEO at ETAP, states:"We are extremely pleased to join Schneider Electric, a trusted and respected global company. We are energized by the synergies that will bring the technologies and expertise of ETAP and Schneider together to serve our customers. Now, ETAP is even better positioned to offer an intelligent electrical digital twin platform with integrated solutions to support our customers across multiple industries in accelerating productivity and increasing efficiency for planning, automation, operation, optimization, and management of their power systems."Jean-Pascal Tricoire, Chairman & CEO Schneider Electric, said:“We are delighted to welcome the ETAP team on board. We share a passion for the digitalization of electrical design and the streamlining of every stage in the electrical installation life cycle, from design and build, to operate and maintain. Both of our companies are preparing for a world that will be smart and green, by becoming increasingly digital and electric. By joining forces with ETAP, we are entering a new chapter of advanced electrical distribution, with more digitalization on a global scale, and new tools to empower our customers and partners to make informed decisions and reach new levels of efficiency and sustainability.’’ETAP will continue to operate as an independent software company and deliver value as vendor agnostic solutions provider. ETAP’s unique electrical digital twin platform will strengthen Schneider Electric’s position as a major player in electrical design, by offering customers wide range software capabilities to model, simulate, operate, automate, and optimize utilities and energy intensive systems as designed, and further enhance Schneider Electric’s digital twin capabilities in Power, Grid, Commercial & Building, Data Centers and other mission-critical sectors.

ETAP is now part of the Schneider Electric family. The synergies from this partnership tremendously benefitting the industry.