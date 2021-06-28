SIGNED! Bill to Expand Multilingual Ballot Access Becomes Law

New law will expand voter access among non-English speakers & strengthen our democracy

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a bill into law that will make it easier for non-English speakers to vote in Colorado.

HB21-1011, sponsored by Senators Julie Gonzales and Dominick Moreno, acknowledges the need for improvement and expansion in supporting Colorado citizens who struggle to speak or read English by requiring certain counties to provide multilingual ballot access.

“Even with Colorado’s gold-standard election system, there’s still work to be done so that everyone can make their voice heard,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “With thousands of Spanish-speaking citizens across the state, it is critical that we provide multilingual ballot options – ensuring that every eligible Coloradan has the resources they need to fully participate in our democracy.”

Additionally, the bill tasks the Secretary of State with creating a multilingual ballot hotline that provides translators and interpreters, intended to apply to all general elections beginning for the November 2022 election and for every state-wide odd-year election.

“Colorado has some of the most free, fair, and open elections in the country, however, we cannot confuse eligibility with access,” said Senator Moreno (D-Commerce City). “This common-sense law will enfranchise countless voters and ensure our governing institutions more accurately reflect the will of the people.”