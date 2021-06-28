Colorado Comeback Bill to Enhance Broadband Development Becomes Law

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed a Colorado Comeback bill into law that aims to expand access to broadband in communities throughout Colorado. HB21-1289, sponsored by Senator Jeff Bridges, provides $75 million to increase internet access across Colorado to support services that have become a necessity during the pandemic, such as telehealth.

“Especially after this last year, more and more of our economy is online, and we have an obligation to make sure every Coloradan can participate in that economy,” said Senator Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village). “Connecting unserved and underserved communities to high speed reliable internet creates more opportunity for everyone, and increases statewide equity and prosperity for all of our families.”

It specifically includes $20M for the Ute Mountain and Southern Ute Tribes. Colorado has an opportunity to help bridge the digital divide exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing broadband access for our students, communities and businesses, and this bill takes a big first step.