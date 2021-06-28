Hoyer Statement on the HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act

“I am proud to support Rep. Crow’s bipartisan legislation that would help streamline special immigrant visa (SIV) applications for Afghans who risked their lives to assist the U.S. and coalition forces in their country. These visas are part of America’s commitment to interpreters and many others who proved crucial to protecting the safety of Americans and advancing our objectives in Afghanistan. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and their lives are at risk as U.S. forces withdraw. We must act to ensure visas can be processed as quickly as possible as we work on additional steps to help these applicants. This bill is an important first step, but more must be done.

“I thank Rep. Crow and his cosponsors for taking on this issue and producing this legislation that the House considered today. I look forward to voting for its passage tomorrow, and I hope the Senate will approve it soon and send it to President Biden for his signature.”