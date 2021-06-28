THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.R. 3005 – To direct the Joint Committee on the Library to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – House Administration) The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on House Administration. H.R. 2662 – IG Independence and Empowerment Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Oversight and Reform) The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc: Axne Amendment Bourdeaux Amendment Carter (LA) Amendment Comer Amendment Malinowski Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment **Members are advised that upon adoption of the Rule, all recorded votes pending on bills considered under suspension of the Rules may be voted on in a single en bloc on Tuesday. Postponed Suspensions (8 votes) H.R. 567 – Trans-Sahara Counterterrorism Partnership Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3261 – To repeal the Authorization for the Use of Military Force Against Iraq Resolution (Rep. Spanberger – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3283 – To repeal the joint resolution entitled, “A joint resolution to promote peace and stability in the Middle East”, as amended (Rep. Meijer – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 186 – Calling for the immediate release of Trevor Reed, a United States citizen who was unjustly found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison (Rep. Pfluger – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 2471 – Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 1500 – Global Learning Loss Assessment Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Houlahan – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 402 – Urging the Administration to facilitate assistance in response to the devasting impacts of COVID-19 in India, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3385 – HOPE for Afghan SIVs Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Crow – Judiciary)