Good To Go! two-week closure begins Friday, July 2

Closure expected to last approximately two weeks

SEATTLE – Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 2, Good To Go! —the state’s tolling system—will be offline for approximately two weeks while the Washington State Department of Transportation works to transition to a new system.

During this two-week closure, the Good To Go! website, MyGoodToGo.com, and the Good To Go! call center will be offline. Customers will be unable to access their Good To Go! accounts, make a payment, or reach customer service.

Drivers who use a toll road during the two-week closure will still be charged a toll. They won’t receive a bill in the mail or a charge to their account until Good To Go! reopens, at which point customers will have extra time to pay.

WSDOT asking drivers to prepare now

WSDOT is asking drivers to prepare for the two-week closure now, as the agency expects long wait times at the call center when the new system comes online. Customers with an online account should record their username, password, and account number in a secure location, prior to July 2. Once the new system is available, customers will use their current credentials to regain access to their accounts and will need their account number if they forget their username or password.

Customers with outstanding tolls or civil penalties should resolve them before July 2, if possible. Though, unpaid tolls will not be penalized with late fees or penalties during the closure, customers who want to resolve issues once the new system is online may experience longer wait times.

“People have been doing a great job preparing for the two-week closure, but we know it’s going to be busy when we reopen,” WSDOT Toll Division Director Ed Barry said. “To help avoid potential frustration, we’re asking customers to get ready now.”

New features

The new system was designed with the user in mind and will feature improvements customers have requested throughout the years. While these changes will make it easier for customers to manage their accounts, WSDOT understands there may be confusion initially once the new system launches as customers learn about the new features.

To help users understand some of the new features, WSDOT’s blog includes videos to show what the new Good To Go! will look like.

Keep updated

WSDOT and its vendors will continue to test the system throughout the transition, which includes migrating the information for nearly 2 million customers and verifying its accuracy. If WSDOT discovers significant issues during this time, it’s possible that Good To Go! may remain offline longer than anticipated.

“This transition entails much more than a typical software update,” Barry said. “We know it’s inconvenient for Good To Go! to be unavailable, but we need to ensure the system can provide the high-quality experience our users deserve.”

Customers can stay up-to-date on the status of the project by visiting the transition webpage, or by following Good To Go! on social media.

Background on new Good To Go! system

The current Good To Go! system was designed 10 years ago. Both technology and customer needs have changed significantly in that time. WSDOT awarded the contract to design and implement the new system to ETAN and the new contract to operate the call center to Shimmick. These updates will improve the customer experience by offering new payment options, new ways to manage accounts, more self-service features, improved notifications and improvements to MyGoodToGo.com.