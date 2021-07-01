NewBlue, Inc. Appoints Karen E. Gauthier as Chief Product Officer

Karen Gauthier, NewBlue Chief Product Officer

Video technology industry veteran to lead innovative technology team

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewBlue, Inc., makers of video graphics and live streaming solutions for post-production and broadcast industries, announced its appointment of Karen E. Gauthier as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Gauthier—who boasts over two decades of creative technology product strategy, innovation, and market development—will lead NewBlue’s product strategy, feature development, roadmap, and rollout.

An experienced, well-respected broadcast video industry leader, Gauthier joins NewBlue’s senior leadership team and will work alongside NewBlue CEO Todor J. Fay and Robert L. Sharp, President, to accelerate the company’s growth and market reach.

“NewBlue’s core technology is poised to change the world of online streaming, live production, and live-post workflow,” explains Gauthier. “Now is the perfect time to join NewBlue and lead its impressive product team in accelerating its next phase of growth. “

A 25-year veteran of the creative software industry, Gauthier held product management positions with Corel Corporation and Adobe Corporation before joining video technology company Red Giant. In that role, she grew the company’s product group into a world-class development team. Upon Red Giant’s 2019 acquisition by Maxon Computer GMBH, Gauthier became its Head of Product before joining NewBlue.

“Karen is the most competent product leader I know, says Sharp. She played a major role in influencing the culture and strategic direction at Red Giant and I’m excited to work with her again at NewBlue.”

Adds Fay, “Bringing Karen on board sends a strong signal to our current and future customers that we place a priority on excellence,” adds Fay. “We’re honored to have her at NewBlue in light of her demonstrated success at Red Giant and Maxon.”

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlue LIVE® and NewBluePOST® lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, Titler Pro®, Titler Live®, VividCast®, and Fusion™ product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value. For more information, visit www.newblueinc.com.

###