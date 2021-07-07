Hot Franchise Concept, Little Kitchen Academy, to Open in Portland, First of 33 Locations to Open in Oregon & Washington

About

Little Kitchen Academy (LKA) is the first-of-its-kind, Montessori-inspired cooking academy for kids ages three through teen, focused on providing a safe, inspiring, and empowering space for children to identify, develop and refine their senses. Based in Vancouver, Canada, the global franchise concept was co-founded by proven global brand and franchise expert and serial entrepreneur Brian Curin, his wife, Montessori-trained, culinary expert and visionary Felicity Curin, and social impact investor and entrepreneur Praveen Varshney, on the belief that by empowering children with practical life skills and knowledge in a positive and joyful environment, they and their company will affect positive lifestyle changes that result in a healthier world. True to its mission, LKA lives to create a more educated, able and healthy society through mindful, healthy eating choices, and is committed to changing lives, from scratch to consumption. LKA has forged strategic partnerships with Iron Chef Cat Cora, AeroGrow, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy’s flagship venue is located at 3744 West 10th Avenue in Vancouver, BC. Three franchised locations will open in Canada later this year. For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit www.LittleKitchenAcademy.com or join its communities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.

