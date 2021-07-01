Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Update to Tax Advisor and Tax Planning Information Online
The firm is announcing new content helping busy San Francisco businesses and residents to stay informed about tax advisor and tax planning services.
I think we all have drawn a collective sigh of relief in California in recent weeks.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce content updates focused on helping busy San Francisco residents and businesses to locate up-to-date tax advisory and tax planning services.
— Chun Wong
"I think we all have drawn a collective sigh of relief in California in recent weeks," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "The Pandemic seems to (hopefully) be abating, and with that, some normalcy in tax policy can be expected going into the rest of the year. Now is the time to turn to tax advisory and tax planning options as things stabilize."
Persons interested in the newest tax advisory information can visit https://www.safeharborcpa.com/tax-advisor/ or check out other newly updated pages, including on the CPA firms blog at https://www.safeharborcpa.com/blogs/. Those pages have a cornucopia of new information as of June 2021. They are not, however, easy reading. Thus persons with complicated financial issues including businesses, overseas property or interests, start up issues, or even stock options, are encouraged to reach out for a consultation with the firm. An analysis of each individual situation will help the firm's tax advisors work with the client to create a tax minimization strategy for 2021 and beyond.
LOVING TAX AND HATING TAX: THE AMBIVALENCE OF TOP-RATED TAX ADVISORS
Here is background on this release. The CPAs and accountants who work at the firm often joke that they are "of two minds" about taxes. On the one hand, they love tax. They are detail-oriented "nerds," who follow every arcane twist and turn of both the California and federal tax systems. Indeed, many specialize in international tax issues and can help clients not only understand but comply and minimize the tax burden overseas. But, on the other hand, the CPAs and accountants at the firm hate tax. They hate to see their clients' hard-earned money be handed over to the government bureaucracies. Thus as tax advisors and tax planners based in San Francisco they work hard to use their mastery of tax to minimize the tax bite for their clients. Anyone with the goal of minimizing taxation to the fullest legal extent is encouraged to reach out for a confidential consultation.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
