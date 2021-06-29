New Book Release Traveling With Isaac Newton

Travelling With Isaac Newton

Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s realistic novel Traveling With Isaac Newton blasts us off on a journey with a girl and her family as they traveled with the legendary scientist Isaac Newton. Their whimsical and thought-provoking adventure is clad with copious amounts of friendship, discovery, and the exhilarating thrill of science.

Kids, young adults, and adults alike will find themselves immersed in the flowing and the diversity of the main character’s adventures. It is a science lesson like never before — so don’t miss out!

Dr. Barbara ten Brink is a Science educator of 46 years and a science administrator of 36 years. She is a jaw-dropping three-degree holder in Science and a Master’s degree in school administration. Dr. ten Brink has served as president of several science education organizations catering to teachers intentionally and within the state of Texas. She was awarded a $2.95 million federal grant to study water quality in Texas. In 2000, she received the distinguished service award from the city of Austin. In 2008, she received the Conservator of the Colorado River Award, which she shared with Lady Bird Johnson.

Traveling with Isaac Newton skilfully penned by Dr. Barbara ten Brink is now available for

purchase! Simply click on the link below:

Traveling With Isaac Newton

Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink

Hardcover | $13.99

Paperback | $7.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

