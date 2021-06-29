New Book Release Burt the Dragon gets Amnesia

Burt the Dragon gets Amnesia

Memories are Gone for our Dearest Burt the Dragon, Who Could Help Him?

The writer shares the circumstances and accident Burt the Dragon had encountered.” — Beverly Fearon

CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memories are Gone for our Dearest Burt the Dragon, Who Could Help Him? The writer shares the circumstances and accident Burt the Dragon had encountered.

Beverly Fearon’s published her new book title Burt the Dragon Gets Amnesia. The book revolves around the forest where Burt the Dragon lives. Sadly, there is a violent earthquake. One of the rocks from the top of Burt’s cave falls on his head. When his very best friend Layla Fairy comes to visit him, to her shock and surprise he doesn’t remember her.

On this particular Saturday morning, Layla was coming to visit Burt. They had not seen each other in a whole week, because the storms in the forest were so bad that it was not safe for Layla Fairy to come out of her cottage. Can she help him when the bump on his head is getting bigger and bigger?

Beverly Fearon was born in California. She was not like the rest of her family. She had to spend a lot of time in the hospital. Learning to walk and to play with her five sisters was very hard. As she spent time in the hospital, she learned to use her imagination. Even though the doctor said she would not live long, she is now a grandmother and sharing her ideas with others.

Know more about Beverly Fearon’s work by checking out her book live on:

https://www.amazon.com/Burt-Dragon-Amnesia-Beverly-Fearon/dp/1643144510/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=Beverly+Fearon&qid=1610381297&s=books&sr=1-2.

To get the latest update on authors, like and follow Authors Press on Facebook and Twitter.

Burt the Dragon Gets Amnesia

Written by: Beverly Fearon

Hardcover | $14.99

Paperback | $8.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.