​​​2021 Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board Election Open​

Release Date: June 28, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

MADISON – Soybean producers in two districts have until August 14, 2021 to vote to elect two members to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1, 2021. Districts 2 and 6 each have one seat open. The nominees on the ballot are:

District 2 Nominee: Justin Bauer, Eau Claire Includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties

District 6 Nominee: Steve Wilkens, Random Lake Includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 12, 2021. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23, 2021 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be postmarked on or before August 14, 2021. Unsigned ballots will not be counted. Once elected, producers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2021.

About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin's Soybean Marketing Order. The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

