Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,088 in the last 365 days.

​​​2021 Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board Election Open​

Release Date: June 28, 2021

Media Contact:  Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF

MADISON – Soybean producers in two districts have until August 14, 2021 to vote to elect two members to the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board. Candidates were nominated during the period that ended June 1, 2021. Districts 2 and 6 each have one seat open. The nominees on the ballot are:

  • District 2 Nominee: Justin Bauer, Eau Claire Includes Buffalo, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau counties 
  • District 6 Nominee: Steve Wilkens, Random Lake Includes Jefferson, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will mail ballots to eligible soybean growers the week of July 12, 2021. Growers that have not received a ballot by July 23, 2021 can request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at 608-224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Ballots must be postmarked on or before August 14, 2021. Unsigned ballots will not be counted. Once elected, producers will serve three-year terms beginning September 1, 2021.

About the Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board The Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board is composed of seven producers in seven districts across the state. The board is responsible for administering Wisconsin's Soybean Marketing Order. The board also secures and distributes funding for research, education, and promotion of Wisconsin-grown soybeans. 

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

​​​2021 Wisconsin Soybean Marketing Board Election Open​

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.