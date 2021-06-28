Governor Carney Announces Additional DE Wins Raffle Prizes

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney and the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced two new prizes for the DE Wins! raffle, which include floor seats at a Delaware Blue Coats game and a family membership to the YMCA of Delaware.

The Delaware Blue Coats will offer four (4) floor tickets to a 2021-2022 basketball game. The YMCA of Delaware will be offering a one-year family membership, for two parents and up to four dependents.

“Delawareans are getting vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities,” said Governor Carney. “That’s why we’re getting closer each day to our goal of 70 percent of Delaware adults receiving at least one shot by July 4. That’s how we’ll beat this virus and get back to doing the things we love. Thank you to the YMCA of Delaware and the Delaware Blue Coats for your partnership in this effort. Find a vaccine clinic or provider near you by visiting de.gov/getmyvaccine.”

As of Monday, June 28, 69.8 percent of Delaware adults 18+ had received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We truly want all eligible Delawareans to get vaccinated, not just to get us to that magic 70% mark in the next few days, but afterwards as well, because it’s the single most important thing you can do to keep COVID at bay,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, DPH Director. “Even after July 4th, we will continue our vaccination efforts, especially working to reach those in the 18-34 year old age group with information they need to make a well-informed decision. All three vaccines have been proven safe and effective. Let’s keep the momentum going and get more people protected by getting a COVID vaccine.”

Delawareans can see the list of prizes at DEwins.org.

The DE Wins! Vaccine Incentive Program runs through Tuesday, June 29. Winners for the grand prizes of $302,000 and two low-digit license plates will be drawn on June 30. A list of prize winners can be found on dewins.org/winners.

More information can be found at DEWins.org.

