Top Whistleblower Law Firm's Wage and Hour team Welcomes Passionate Litigator

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted law firm Brown, LLC, a firm active in high profile litigation nationwide such as whistleblower litigation under the False Claims Act, class actions and mass torts such as Zantac cancer litigation, is once again adding another attorney to its ranks. Attorney Edmund C. Celiesius (Ed) joins the firm as a passionate litigator and has dedicated his career to labor and employment law. Mr. Celiesius has experience representing both employees and employers and craftily knows the tactics and pressure points of successful litigation. During his career, he has litigated cases arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disability Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act. Mr. Celiesius has extensive experience handling class and collective actions under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Celiesius attended Widener University Delaware Law School where he earned his Juris Doctorate and Temple University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy.



Mr. Celiesius joins Brown, LLC’s Wage and Hour Department which focuses on complex litigation by representing workers who were shorted wages, overtime pay, ERISA issues, and addressing many other labor and employment issues typically on a class or collective basis. The firm litigates under statutes like the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), and various other state wage and hour laws that call for at least double damages and attorney’s fees if successful. Brown, LLC has recovered tens of millions of dollars on behalf of workers over the years, although past success does not guarantee future results.



Brown LLC is also a well-regarded Whistleblower Law Firm, representing scores of individuals under the False Claims Act who report Medicare Fraud, Medicaid Fraud, PPP Fraud and other types of fraud against the government. Other whistleblower matters include SEC whistleblower, IRS whistleblower matters and the recently revised Anti-Money Laundering Whistleblower statute. The firm also handles other high-end litigation such as mass torts (Zantac-Cancer) litigation, (Talcum-Ovarian Cancer litigation), commercial litigation and big dollar single event cases.



