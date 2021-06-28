Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Westmoreland County Firefighter

Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff in honor of firefighter Richard A. Fry of Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, who died Thursday, June 24, 2021.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the day of Fry’s funeral. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.