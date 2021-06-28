New Book Release Return of the Shadows Book Two

Return of the Shadows Book Two

Author Donald L. Marino Showcases His Excellence in Writing in His Fantasy and Action-Packed Thrilling Novel Focusing on Unique Set of Characters and Plot

I enjoyed following Donald L. Marino’s characters as they are eccentric, solid, stubborn, charming and most of all fun to tag along” — Pacific Book Reviews

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Donald L. Marino Showcases His Excellence in Writing in His Fantasy and Action-Packed Thrilling Novel Focusing on Unique Set of Characters and Plot.

“I enjoyed following Donald L. Marino’s characters as they are eccentric, solid, stubborn, charming and most of all fun to tag along.” — Pacific Book Reviews.

Thrilling and action-packed, Donal L. Marino’s Return of the Shadows Book Two proves to be a great addition to avid adventure and thriller readers’ library. The story’s

build-up is something to not miss out on, backed with unique and entertaining characters to keep readers hooked, this novel is a not miss-out.

Return of the Shadows Book Two follows the adventures of Alastrine and the chosen ones who set off toward the temple and use the crystal and gems to restore balance. The dwarf was chosen by the Goddess Atla to aid them. The humans have a wood fairy named Felix to help them. The hawk chose Rex with them, and the elves have several elf soldiers at their side. The journey towards the temple wasn’t an easy one, they all run into hurdles that the Goddess Hel is sending their way as she uses her army of trolls, run by the shadows, to stop them and to destroy and enslave the four races.

“The mystery, flow of the story, development of characters, suspense, plot twists, action, and drama are some of the features which make the book thrilling to read. The

author is engaging, and makes the reader feel as if they are part of the story as he narrates.” — Hollywood Book Reviews.

This engrossing fantasy book brings forth lessons that the reader learns can be applied in real life. Readers can feel the effects of a character’s actions or decisions, thanks to the author’s vivid descriptions and stunning mastery in the wording of the text in a way that every word holds deep meaning not just to the whole plot of the story but to the reader as well.

Read the full Hollywood Book Reviews content through this LINK.

Return of the Shadows Book Two

Written by: Donald L. Marino

Available in:

Kindle

Paperback

Hardcover

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.