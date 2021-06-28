TASME2021: International Virtual Conference on July 3-4
Over 270 presentations with over 550 authors/co-authors, with five parallel sessions for two full days including panel discussion, workshops etc.BOSTON, MASS, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This message was posted by Tamil Diaspora News to honor TASME’s Silver Jubilee celebration. We congratulate TASME for their scientific investment among the Tamil Diasporas.
Dear All,
The 25th Technological Advances in Science, Medicine, and Engineering conference (TASME2021) will be held in virtual format on July 3-4, 2021. This is a unique international conference dedicated to highlight advancements in Science, Medicine, and Engineering. The aim of this conference is to bring researchers, professors and university students from both academia and industry together to share new knowledge, and foster and strengthen collaboration. This conference provides an ideal opportunity to meet fellow members from multidisciplinary scientific community.
This year, our participants range from professors, MDs, postdoctoral fellows, graduate students (MSc, PhD, MD/PhD) and undergraduate students. We are committed to bringing together the best talents from our scientific community and fostering their growth. We hope that you will benefit from this year’s conference. Advances in fields of medicine, science and engineering in the last decade have greatly impacted the growth in medicine and other related fields including immunology, cancer, maternal-child health, mental health, healthcare systems and information technology. Multidisciplinary approach helps to devise novel treatment strategies for medicine and various other fields
This is a great opportunity for all to participate without the hassle of travel and from home. To register for the conference go to the link below and click on registration:
http://acamedics.com/conferences/tasme/2021/index.php/tasme/tasme2021
· Professional and student presenters need to register to present and to publish their work in the conference proceedings.
· Free registration for first-time presenters. Please contact us for the fee waiver code.
· Free registration for any conference participants who are not presenting.
This year we have over 270 presentations with over 550 authors/co-authors, with five parallel sessions for two full days including panel discussion, workshops, and networking opportunities.
We appreciate your active participation. For info please visit our website: http://www.tasmeconferences.org/
Thank you!
TASME Chairs
Prof. Nades Palaniyar, SickKids/University of Toronto, Canada
Prof. Bala Maheswaran, Northeastern University, Boston, USA
