New Book Release The Silver City Bank Robbery

Author Beverly Smith has published her book titled The Silver City Bank Robbery. It sets out on a journey westward with a small wagon train, George Wright uprooting

his family from a dirt-poor farm in Ohio. He wasn’t searching for gold or silver like others were; he had a dream of making a better life for his family. Despite the death of his wife during childbirth while on the trip, his vision never swayed, and he was determined to see it through, come hell or high water. George finally settled in a place outside of Silver City, Nevada. Then he discovered timber and found that it was quite a prosperous business.

“This was a very enjoyable and interesting read. It is written in a style that is almost like sitting in your grandmother’s kitchen while she tells you stories about when she was growing up.” — Amazon Customer Review.

“Smith keeps her narrative short and focused on the events leading up to an attempted robbery that will end with bullets, blood, and death. Her prose is admirably straightforward and frequently more expository than illustrative. Her dialogue is appropriate for the place and time and laconic when it needs to be.” — Joe Kilgore, U.S. Review of Books.

Beverly Smith, a recently retired grandmother who lives a quiet life in a small town in Indiana, has completed her book The Silver City Bank Robbery, an entertaining short story introducing a resourceful widower who makes his way with his two children to forge a better life at the frontier.

Read the full U.S. Review of Books content

The Silver City Bank Robbery

Written by: Beverly Smith

Kindle | $3.56

Paperback | $3.21

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book retailers.

