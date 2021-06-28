theboardiQ Hall of Fame LatinX | Hispanic Exceptional Leaders - GO LIVE - 08.02.2021

Top 100 LatinX | Hispanic Exceptional Leaders Moving the needle for the creation of Inclusive Boards for Businesses Inaugural theboardiQ Hall of Fame LatinX | Hispanic Top 100

Shining the Spotlight on Board Ready as well as the next generation of Top 100 LatinX | Hispanic Exceptional Leaders

On a mission to create Inclusive Boards for Businesses” — Smitashree Menon

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- theboardiQ, an early stage start up, headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, on a mission to create Inclusive Boards for businesses, today announced that they would be releasing theboardiQ Hall of Fame LatinX | Hispanic Exceptional Top 100 Leaders on 2nd August, 2021.

The Hall of Fame will spotlight board-ready and next-generation leaders, making an impact at the intersectionality of

a) Inclusion - Gender | Person of Color | Race & Ethnicity | Sexual Orientation | Country of Origin | Differently Abled.

b) Sustainability - Significant Impact on UN's 17 SDGs and support Zero Emission Goals' Metrics.

c) Transformation - Business Resiliency during the Pandemic.

d) Technology Innovation - Demonstrated ability in bringing new ideas, technology, products and platforms to market with business success.

Call for Nominations by July 21, 2021. Learn more: https://www.theboardiq.com/latinx-hispanic-exceptionalleaders

Support theboardiQ by sponsoring now.

Benefits for you -

1. Be a Champion - Build awareness and visibility of contributions of Hispanics / LatinX in the economic progress of the country

2. Employer Branding - Social Media Campaign - The Hall of Fame Franchise has already harnessed 201+ Media Press Releases, 5.7K Impressions, 24+ Official Corporate Communication Releases, 10000+ LinkedIn Likes, 500,000+ views, 250+ Tweets and Retweets

3. Advocate & Ally - Gender | Person of Color | Race & Ethnicity | Sexual Orientation | Country of Origin | Differently Abled

4. Social Impact - 50% of Sponsorship Funds will go to Hispanic Heritage Foundation

"Latinos, in the US are the largest racial or ethnic group at 58 million or 18% of the US Population," says Smitashree Menon, Founder and CEO, theboardiQ LLC. "They command 2.3T of the GDP, driving growth in mass consumer technology, and yet have only 2.2% Representation on Russell 3000 Public Boards. Fortune 1000 companies that do not have a Latino on their board is at a staggering 76.8%. There is a need to be able to showcase as well as groom the next generation of Board Ready Leaders."

"The genesis of theboardiQ Hall of Fame began with the clear and humble intent to move the needle by raising awareness to increase representation of all slates of Inclusion for Board and Executive Roles in Corporate America."

