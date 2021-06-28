New Book Release An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems

An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dave Courtney-Shore’s Offers an Illustrated Book of True Love

Poems to Those In Love and the One that He Loves.

“Love is giving and not taking. Always understanding, not questioning. Listening and trusting.

I believe you only know what love is when you experience it.” — excerpt from An Illustrated

Book of True Love Poems by Dave Courtney-Shore.

After having excellently penned why we love, how does love feel, and his meaning of love into a series of words and mind provoking thoughts, author Dave Courtney-Shore dedicates An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems to all those who are in love, and most especially, to the ones he loves. If love was a book it would probably be this. Complete with his stellar poem writing style and emotive excerpts, An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems shares with readers all dimensions and definitions of love through a collection of poems. It does not only limit to romantic love as what someone usually thinks of when hearing the word love, it also encompasses familial love,

platonic love, and possibly all forms of love.

If love by definition is a “purposeful commitment to sacrificial action for another” Then I sacrifice myself to you. I am yours, take me as I am Do with me as you will.

I’m your servant and your slave. I will do anything for you If you just love me. As I love you. — The Meaning of Love, An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems by Dave Courtney-Shore.

An Illustrated Book of True Love Poems

Written by: Dave Courtney-Shore

