New Book Release History and Mystery: Vol. 2

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Vol. 2

Author Shares Learnings and Explanation From The Perspective of Biblical Scholarships and Wisdom

It was great to see the foundation of a larger study of mythological studies overall take form in those who are religious the author brings to a wide variety of topics from a religious viewpoint.” — Tony Espinoza, Hollywood Book Reviews.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Shares Learnings and Explanation From The Perspective of Biblical

Scholarships and Wisdom

“It was great to see the foundation of a larger study of mythological studies overall take form in the author’s writing, and those who are religious will truly appreciate the viewpoints the author brings to a wide variety of topics from a religious viewpoint.” — Tony Espinoza, Hollywood

Book Reviews.

Have you wondered and dreamed restlessly of those multi-horned beasts of Revelation? How about all those times you came across a theological word that battered your brain? Author and retired Navy chaplain Bernie L. Calaway has published his book titled History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume I. The book is encyclopedic in form. At the start, there is a detailed list of abbreviations used throughout the book, followed by background information on everything from the significance of numbers to symbolism to a list of feast days.

Each subsequent essay was well-researched, and it ended with bibliographies. Bernie L. Calaway is a retired Navy chaplain, former pastor, biblical scholar, author of ten

published books.Now that he’s sliding faster into ancient ages. But, Calaway is currently living in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina home. He formerly pastors a small church, draws pictures of when he was a Texas cowboy/farmer, and accepts all dinner invitations.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University majoring in English and Religion with a minor degree in History followed by a Masters of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His supplemental coursework includes Marriage Counseling, Rape Crisis Counseling Certification, and Psychology of Personality and Adjustment. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and has received an honorable mention in the Writer’s Digest 73rd annual competition.

Read his full Pacific Book Review on this LINK.

History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy,

Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume I

Written by: Bernie L. Calaway

Paperback | $16.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.