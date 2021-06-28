Statewide trapping for invasive insect pests

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) is placing insect traps across the state in various rights of way, parks, neighborhoods, and businesses. The two most common invasive insect traps used around the state are for Japanese beetle and gypsy moth. ODA invites the public to call (1-800-525-0137) or email (plant-entomologists@oda.state.or.us) with questions. You can find additional information online at: https://oda.direct/TrappingSurveys.

Japanese Beetle

In 2021, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) continues its multi-year effort to eradicate the Japanese beetle, an invasive and destructive insect pest, in the Portland, Beaverton, Cedar Mill, and Lake Oswego areas. Thanks to the support and cooperation of those within the treatment area, we have had success in reducing the Japanese beetle populations in Oregon. However, we still need the partnership of all community members to continue the fight against this pest.

The threat of the Japanese beetle establishing in Oregon cannot be overstated, as it is more than a nuisance and garden pest. An economic analysis completed by ODA concluded that farmers would face estimated costs of $43 million annually to manage this pest, which will include increased pesticide use. In addition, restrictions on farming exports would reduce the marketability of Oregon’s crops, hurting Oregon’s economy. For more information about the project, please visit www.JapaneseBeetlePDX.info.

Basic project intro: oda.fyi/JBOpenHouseShort Full video: oda.fyi/JBOpenHouse For more frequently asked questions: www.japanesebeetlepdx.info/faq

Gypsy Moth

The gypsy moth is an exotic, highly destructive invasive species that has defoliated millions of acres of trees and shrubs in the northeastern United States. It is established in 19 states in the northeast and threatens new states each year. Gypsy moths can spread rapidly if not controlled and will feed on hundreds of tree and shrub species. Preferred hosts include oak, apple, alder, hazelnut, willow, birch, madrone, cottonwood, and plum. When populations are high, they have been shown to also feed on firs and other coniferous species. There are two similar-looking strains of the Gypsy moth that threaten Oregon: the European and the Asian. The European female does not fly, and the Asian female does. The Asian Gypsy moth also has a broader host range and will feed readily on pines and firs, which gives it the potential to spread rapidly in the Pacific Northwest.

Gypsy moths pose high economic, ecological, and recreational costs as populations defoliate natural and urban areas. Tree defoliation along streams can result in higher water temperatures and increased loading of organic material. As areas are defoliated, the entire habitat is affected. Fish and other aquatic organisms, as well as terrestrial plants and animals, can suffer due to the damage that they cause.

​In 2020, ODA detected one Asian gypsy moth on Sauvie Island and one European gypsy moth near Rainier. As a result, ODA plans to mass trap these areas to determine if we have an established population. In May 2019, in conjunction with the USDA and other federal and state agencies, ODA treated a 45-acre area of Corvallis (Benton County). A ground application of the biological pesticide Bacillus thuringiensis kurstaki appears to have eradicated the European gypsy moth population. Gypsy moths have not been detected in traps in Benton County since 2018, but we will continue our delimitation trapping efforts through 2021. For more information, please visit: https://oda.direct/GypsyMoth​

Asian giant hornet

For possible Asian giant hornet (murder hornet) sightings, please report the details online. It is most helpful if you include images: https://oda.fyi/HornetReport .

Luckily, no Asian giant hornets have been found in Oregon so far. However, there are some look-alikes found in our state. Please take a look at a poster created to illustrate some of the common Vespidae submitted as suspect Asian giant hornets at: https://oda.direct/AGHlookalikes

Emma Eakins, a Glencoe High School senior and an Eagle Scout (Troop 5615 Pacific Trail), helped ODA create traps for early detection of the Asian giant hornet. Asian giant hornet was first detected in 2019 in Blaine, WA, and British Columbia, Canada.

The Asian giant hornet is a serious pest of honey bees and their stings can cause severe reactions. The Washington Department of Agriculture created a trap schematic using empty two-liter bottles and a lure consisting of orange juice and rice cooking wine. In early 2021, Emma lead a group of volunteers to collect 25 two-liter bottles and helped them create the traps.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, Emma was unable to lead her volunteers in person. She overcame this limitation by creating supply kits for her volunteers and working over video calls. She also made 80 lure vials, which require a precisely sized hole in a small Nalgene-plastic vial to release a USDA-developed lure of acetic acid and isobutanol at a uniform rate. These traps will be placed in the field by ODA staff during summer 2021. If any Asian giant hornet is detected, we will enact our rapid-response plan to eradicate it from the state.

On top of creating the insect traps, Emma also educated multiple scout troops in the area on the dangers of invasive species, how they impact our environment, and what we can do to prevent the spread of invasive species. Emma’s work will help keep Oregon free from the Asian giant hornet.

ODA appreciates working with the community to help monitor and prevent invasive species from impacting our environment and agricultural commodities.