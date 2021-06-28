New Book Release History And Mystery: Vol 1

History And Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia Of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, And Worldwide Dynamic Theology Vol 1

Author Shares His Incomparable Amount of Information About Historical Activities and Events Recorded in the Bible

I’ve concluded that mythology is a form of archaeological psychology. Mythology gives you a sense of what people believe and what they fear.” — George Lucas

Author Shares His Incomparable Amount of Information About Historical Activities and Events Recorded in the Bible

Author Bernie L. Calaway has published his book title History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and

Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume I. The book composed over 8000 defined words and phrases, 60 exploratory essays, and mini-sections of relational materials. It utilizes Biblical terms and names which pertain to prophecy and eschatology. But also to the studies of history, science, mystery religions, cults, mythology, and so much more. In essence, this is the first of five significant encyclopedias that will help with the study of prophecies, end of world scenarios,

mythology, and theology as a whole.

Bernie L. Calaway is a native Texan man who is currently living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Bernie was a former Navy chaplain, biblical scholar, and former pastor who also authored eight nonfiction books and two collections of entertaining fables, in total of ten books. His current encyclopedia and theology book History and Mystery: The Complete Eschatological Encyclopedia of Prophecy, Apocalypticism, Mythos, and Worldwide Dynamic Theology Volume 1 already has five volumes. Bernie Calaway is a retired Navy chaplain and biblical scholar from Texas who quickly learned he’d be a happier minister than a cotton farmer on the high plains. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Baylor University majoring in English and Religion with a minor degree in History followed by a Masters of Theology from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His supplemental coursework includes Marriage Counseling, Rape Crisis Counseling Certification,

and Psychology of Personality and Adjustment.

He is also a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature and has received an honorable mention in the Writer’s Digest 73rd annual competition. Let us not neglect to mention his avocations in being a lecturer, teacher, and biblical consultant. His retirement years have left time for writing, sketching cowboy pictures, painting, and having fun.

Written by: Bernie L. Calaway

Paperback | $16.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, and other online book resellers.

