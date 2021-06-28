Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,026 in the last 365 days.

Statement regarding officer-involved shooting investigation

"The investigation by this Office, the Rhode Island State Police, and the West Greenwich Police Department into the June 23rd incident involving off-duty Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan continues to move forward. As in all such investigations, it is critical that before making any conclusions public, the investigation is effectively complete.

"The Investigative Team is making substantial progress. As soon as we are in a position to share additional information with the public, we will do so.

"This Office is in communication with the attorney representing the three additional individuals involved in the incident. The Investigative Team has been in contact with his clients in connection with the investigation."

###

You just read:

Statement regarding officer-involved shooting investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.