Statement regarding officer-involved shooting investigation

"The investigation by this Office, the Rhode Island State Police, and the West Greenwich Police Department into the June 23rd incident involving off-duty Pawtucket Police Officer Daniel Dolan continues to move forward. As in all such investigations, it is critical that before making any conclusions public, the investigation is effectively complete.

"The Investigative Team is making substantial progress. As soon as we are in a position to share additional information with the public, we will do so.

"This Office is in communication with the attorney representing the three additional individuals involved in the incident. The Investigative Team has been in contact with his clients in connection with the investigation."

###