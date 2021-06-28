New Book Release: Eight Pound Cows

Eight Pound Cows

Eight Pound Cows a heartwarming children’s book for anyone who has loved and cared for an unusual pet

Eight pound cows would make great pets: Great, fat, furry, black, silky, docile, pets not unlike two, eight pound, white, furry, poodles I know.” — Dr Barbara Ten Brink

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight Pound Cows — a heartwarming children’s book for anyone who has loved and cared for an unusual pet

“Eight pound cows would make great pets: Great, fat, furry, black, silky, docile, pets not unlike two, eight pound, white, furry, poodles I know.”

Imagine how fun it would be to have pet cows as cute and little as small dogs! Dr. Barbara ten Brink takes readers through a series of whimsical scenarios, including bathing and grooming her cows in the sink and then taking them to the professional groomers to be adorned with pretty bows in an adorable children’s fantasy book titled Eight Pound Cows. This heartwarming well-penned children’s tale will reaffirm and relay to readers, especially young readers, the importance of love and family as a secret to living a fulfilled life.

“An innocent and heartfelt story, Brink’s work is certain to strike a chord in anyone who has loved and cared for an unusual pet. While it is common and easy to show affection for conventional pets, like dogs and cats, it is natural for owners of farm animals, like horses and cows, to feel the same protective adoration. Bonded by years of care and mutual support, this love can be just as strong. Brink demonstrates this through her gentle and amusing

speculation about what it would be like to share this type of relationship with her barnyard pets.” — The US Review of Books.

Dr. Barbara ten Brink bought a twenty-acre ranch-ito in Gruene, Texas (population 20) where she builds fences, hoes cactus, and runs cows. Every weekend, she feels connected to her grandmother who was also a farmer. Her granny’s reputation, her larger-than-life persona, her involvement with the entire community, her enthusiasm for work, her philanthropy are models to which I aspire. Dr. Barbara imagined Clemmie, her grandmother, working on her cotton farm, harvesting mustang grapes, canning preserves, making jellies, putting up stores of black-eyed peas, okra, tomatoes, and other produce she grew on her farm and shared with all of Brownfield,

Texas. Every time Dr. Barbara works at her ranch-ito, she channels Clemmie, she talks to her. She talks to her “Dear Granny, Have I done enough? Have I worked hard enough? Have I accomplished one-tenth of your humane accomplishments? I aspire to.”

Visit https://barbaratenbrinkbooks.com/ for more information.

Read the full review through this LINK

Eight Pound Cows

Written by: Dr. Barbara ten Brink

Kindle | $7.99

Hardcover | $14.99

Paperback | $7.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.