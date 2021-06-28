New Book Release Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest-or, The Will to Resist

Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest-or, The Will to Resist

“In such an environment—which is to say, I suppose, in any human environment, to a greater or lesser extent—being the person in charge, whether you’re elected or appointed, can never invite unanimous support or consensus.” — Excerpts from Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest — or, The Will to Resist.

Author Mark Gooding’s U.S. Review of Books has been released for his published book title Kayla Blaze: A Tale of the New Southwest - or, The Will to Resist. The author explores the complex question of relationships and sexual encounters between an older person of authority and a younger person. In this case, the story follows an older teacher who meets and begins a relationship with a new and young girl working at the same community college.

Marty Frey is a middle-aged community college English professor who hated school while he was in it and now despises female academics and left-wing ideology. Of course, female colleagues dominate his English department, providing plentiful opportunities for him to mock contemporary feminist thought and openly ridicule their physical appearances and perceived gender-specific intellectual shortcomings.

“The author, a self-proclaimed menace to politically correct society, lives and has set the novel in the Southwest, which he describes in romantic scenes that occur outdoors. He frequently mentions Das Kapital by Marx and Darwin’s The Origin of Species as the foundations for many of Marty’s opinions. In the book’s appendix, Gooding cites the inspiration for each chapter’s title, which might lead his audience to rediscover classic rock songs or get acquainted with iconic poets.” — Heather Brooks, U.S. Review of Books.

Mark Gooding was born into a working-class family in the American Midwest. Gooding barely managed to secure an undergraduate degree from a small Midwestern university, traipsed off to Europe, and worked several jobs. After his stay there, he came back to America. Mark currently resides in Mesa, Arizona. He has written several other novels, most with roots in autobiography and different genres as well.

Written by: Mark Gooding

