New Book Release A Teacher’s Quest: Loving Our Students, Serving Their Future Needs, And Saving The Schools

A Teacher’s Quest: Loving Our Students, Serving Their Future Needs, And Saving The Schools

Frequently Asked Questions for Aspiring Teachers in the School Systems and Teaching Profession

“I have loved being a teacher. But my love is in trouble, even dying, and it is time we identify the problems faced in classrooms today and begin a discussion about what we can do to address them. The truth is that the school system is not getting the job done.” — Brian L. Murphy, author of A Teacher’s Quest: Loving our Students, Serving their Future Needs, and Saving the Schools.

We know that teachers work hard to make personal sacrifices for our children, but what needs to change to make the system work better? Brian L. Murphy has published his book A Teacher’s Quest: Loving Our Students, Serving Their Future Needs, And Saving The Schools. This book is made to identify and take responsibility for what is going wrong and remedy the problems. As a teacher, you will be deeply concerned, even frightened about the future of your industry, and your career, fearing that the vast majority of your students are being neglected and turning off. Teachers are quitting in droves, and the society itself is losing patience in a system they finance with their taxes.

“I would recommend this book for anyone who is thinking about entering the teaching profession because of its good, down-to-earth information. Very readable, each chapter begins with a topic in the form of a question, a brief answer, then a larger exposition on the subject matter from the author’s years in education. If you’re someone who wants to help kids, teach them, and want to do so with your eyes wide open, this would be a good place for you to start.” — Amazon customer review.

Brian L. Murphy earned his first degree in Business Management, which led to an eighteen-year career in Silicon Valley, as an individual contributor, then as a supervisor, and then as a manager. His second career was twenty years spent as a teacher, experiencing the educational process from the inside, including being a mentor teacher for a dozen student teachers.

Written by: Brian L. Murphy

Kindle | $3.49

Paperback | $8.99

Book copies are available at Authors Press and other online book resellers.

