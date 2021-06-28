New Book Release Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking

Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human Trafficking

"Studying at the Sorbonne in Paris for the semester has always been a favorite and a great experience for the kids." — Barbara W Teal

Author, and retired financial planner Barbara W. Teal has published her novel book titled Desperate Search: An American Family Faces the Horrors of Transnational Human

Trafficking. It is a fiction story following Lana Carson, the mother of a college student named, Melanie, who disappeared from her student residence in Paris while studying at the Sorbonne.

Her frantic search for Melanie takes her around the globe and keeps the pages turning until the stunning conclusion. Either way, it’s a race against time. One missed chance and Melanie will disappear forever.

Could there be evidence reaching as far back to her hometown of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, or even to Michigan, the site of a recent family tragedy?

According to Joe Kilgore, “Teal is a detailed writer skilled at providing enough information to make her story credible without overwhelming it with minutia. Her characters are drawn realistically, and their motivations and behaviors feel honest. The plot and its various tributaries are intriguing without being difficult to follow. She keeps her prose concise and never feels the need to dip into the more lurid aspects of her subject matter. Nor does she feel compelled to apply salty language or profanity, as some do, simply to provide shock value. Teal also saves a big surprise for the end of her tale. It is one that readers are quite unlikely to see coming. This novel is an involving story about an important subject told engagingly.” — U.S. Review of

Barbara W. Teal is an Ohio native and retired financial planner who has nurtured her lifelong passion for literature through her writing group in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Written by: Barbara W. Teal

Kindle | $9.49

Paperback | $15.95

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online book

resellers.

www.authorspress.com