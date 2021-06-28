Celebrated Science Fiction Fantasy Author Alia Luria Signed by Something Or Other Publishing
Something or Other Publishing (SOOP) expands its Author and Imprint catalogueMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madison, WI: Something or Other Publishing (SOOP) is delighted to announce that Alia Luria is the latest Author to join its growing platform.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, Luria is the vivid proof of dedication, determination and perseverance as she has grown into her writing career while keeping taps on her business activities and daily routine. She showed great passion for books since she was little, writing poems and short stories, which would later incentivize to pursue her first great hit.
Luria released her first book in 2015. Compendium marked the start of her series, The Artifacts of Lumin, which chronicles the story of a far off world struggling to find itself after technological collapse. She published the book independently, under the Willowslip Press imprint. Through Luria’s tenacity and hard work, Compendium has been embraced by readers and industry professionals alike, winning the Readers’ Favorite Silver Medal in Fantasy category and the National Indie Excellence Award in Fantasy; it also became a finalist on the Independent Author Network Book of the Year in the Science Fiction, Fantasy and First Novel categories.
“Compendium did so well that it hit number 2 in the Amazon Best Seller list for Science Fiction & Fantasy, behind only Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and number 1 in the Science Fiction category. That same day, I hit number 1 overall in Amazon authors for Science Fiction, right above George R.R. Martin and 6 overall in Fantasy and 71 overall on popular Authors”, says Luria with great excitement.
Looking at her recent success, Luria decided to take a huge step on her writing career, as she received her MFA in Fiction from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2018. During that time, Luria was able to work on Ocularum with the mentorship of two-time National Book Award finalist, Eliot Schrefer.
The follow-up novel to Compendium, Ocularum follows the story of three characters whose ever-expanding complexity of friendship, love, and politics force them to choose between each other, their families, and the values they hold dear. In a lush world where nature itself creates technology, the struggle to control technology is the struggle to control all life.
After sharing her experience going independently, Luria decided to work with the crowdfunding literary agency, Publishizer, to gain support for Ocularum. It was pitched to 35 publishers, and we are proud to announce that The Artifacts of Lumin as well as the Willowslip Press imprint was acquired by Something Or Other Publishing and will be re-released in wider distribution through SOOP’s channels. Alia’s The Artifacts of Lumin series will spearhead SOOP’s planned expansion of the Willowslip Press imprint, to include additional authors and anthologies across the speculative fiction landscape.
