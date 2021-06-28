General Services Tests Maryland State House Dome Fire Suppression System

June 28, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Tomorrow, June 29, 2021 at 10AM, the Maryland Department of General Services Facilities Management staff along with Advance Fire Protection Systems Technicians will conduct a system test on the Maryland State House Dome deluge system. Testing of the deluge system occurs annually to ensure that all components of the fire suppression system are properly functioning.

“The State House Dome is a part of the oldest state capital in continuous use, making the Dome a national treasure,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “Regular maintenance of our state-of-the-art fire suppression system is just one aspect of keeping Maryland’s historic Dome safe and operational.”

The deluge system is a fixed fire protection system in which pressurized water is released through a pipe system on the outside of the State House Dome. If the detectors or the deluge wiring, more specifically Pyrowire, detects excessive heat or smoke the system will automatically activate. The deluge system disperses water during activation in such a way that from a distance it appears as a mist and is often mistaken for smoke.

The deluge system was first installed in the early 1990s. Five years ago, lightning struck the Dome’s Pyrowire which caused the system to activate. After the strike, DGS replaced the Pyrowire and installed a new control panel. The Deluge System differs from conventional fire sprinkler systems in that activation is via the Pyrowire and when activated, the water comes out like a mist that should quickly douse any flame.

