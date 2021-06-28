New Book Release Strudel Girls: Prequel to Finding Gessler

Strudel Girls: Prequel to Finding Gessler

Author’s riveting book follows the journey of three ambitious women growing up in 1930s Germany and in the midst of the most devastating war.

War is not fair, Mr. Danny.” — Barbara Celeste McCloskey

Three good friends — Marta Schmidt, Leisel Fuchs, and Heidi Schiller stars in aspiring author Barbara Celeste McCloskey’s must-read book Strudel Girls: Prequel to Finding Gessler. This is a gripping story that follows each girl’s path growing up in 1930s Germany. Marta, Leisel, and Heidi graduated from secondary school in 1939. Growing up in Nazi Germany took them through the youth programs for girls, which will have a profound influence on the three girls’ entire lives.

During the summer following their graduation, Marta and Heidi leave Germany; Marts travels to Paris to study art, while Heidi takes a nanny job in Poland after her parents discourage her dream of becoming a ballerina. Leisel remains at home after her Nazi father dashes her aspiration of attending the University to become a mathematics teacher. Instead, she is sent to a bride’s school to become a “proper” wife to an SS Military officer.'

As the next six years of their lives unfold, the girls experience entirely different paths of happiness and heartbreak, as Europe endures the most devastating war the world has ever seen. “...this bittersweet novel of historical fiction focuses on the strength and kindness of people that are necessary to survive a cruel war. McCloskey’s prose is short and sweet, succinctly conveying the protagonists’ depth of feeling, as well as building a realistic portrayal of Paris, Berlin, Budapest, and other cities that faced the harshness of Nazi Germany.” — The US Review of Books.

Author Barbara Celeste McCloskey lives in Racine, Wisconsin with her cat Louie. She enjoyed a rich twenty-year career in Marketing Communications in a corporate environment. She also taught writing at the local community college. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English with a writing concentration from the University of Wisconsin.

The World War II-era has been of special interest to McCloskey because her parents were young adults during the war years. Her mother worked for the Navy Department and her father was a veteran of the Army Air Corps. Beyond her attachment to the period, she has done extensive reading and research into this period and people who lived through it.

Other titles by Barbara Celeste McCloskey include; Finding Gessler, The Tea and Biscuit Girls, The Love Immigrants, The Subversive, and Grounded No More.

