ShopVISION, a Year-Round Digital Marketplace Operated by RX Global and Powered by Balluun, is Launched

Balluun, the leading digital marketplace platform provider and preferred technology partner for RX Global, announced another win with the launch of ShopVISION.

SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balluun, the leading all-in-one digital marketplace platform provider and a preferred technology partner for RX (Reed Exhibitions) Global, announced another win with the launch of ShopVISION, a year-round digital marketplace for the global vision care industry.

Owned and operated by RX, organizer of Vision Expo, ShopVISION is a new digital sourcing solution for the global vision care community. Leveraging Balluun's comprehensive suite of B2B community and marketplace features, the platform allows buyers to easily source products, build relationships with suppliers and manage all of their product discovery and research needs—from finding the latest styles, creating favorites and wish-lists, and requesting one-on-one meetings to posting questions on the social timeline or streaming product demos.

“We’ve built ShopVISION from the ground up to be a best-in-class digital marketplace for the global vision care community: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. With highly engaged buyers researching thousands of products the platform, we are generating rich data that will help us improve our audience engagement, and find innovative ways to help buyers discover new and exciting products,” said Matthias Clock, Marketing Director at Vision Expo.

As a year-round online platform, ShopVISION will also host Vision Expo+, a digital extension of the Vision Expo Show experience that extends the reach of the in-person show to a global audience. Mitch Barkley, Vice President of Trade Shows and Meetings at The Vision Council, co-owner of Vision Expo, commented: “ShopVISION is the perfect complement to Vision Expo’s in-person trade shows. ShopVISION extends our sourcing offerings and provides a modern and global way to conduct business year-round and on-demand.”

ShopVISION is one of multiple industry-specific digital marketplace platforms created out of a partnership between RX Global and Balluun. “We are honored and proud to partner with RX for the launch of ShopVISION,” said Deepak Gupta, CEO of Balluun Inc. “RX is leading the digital transformation of the global exhibitions industry. ShopVISION seamlessly integrates in-person with virtual, live event with year-round engagement experiences that ultimately delivers greater value to the community. It’s an innovative business model and we are excited to provide the technology that helps to make it happen.”

About Balluun

Balluun is the leading all-in-one digital platform for event organizers to create virtual, hybrid and year-round digital experiences for their attendees, exhibitors and other key stakeholders. Leading organizers use Balluun’s highly configurable platform to launch and operate their own uniquely branded digital experience tailored to their industry, audiences and business objectives.

Balluun’s modular platform integrates a dynamic product-driven marketplace that includes e-Commerce, community, event programming, matchmaking, and analytics. Visit www.balluun.com for more information.

About RX

RX (Reed Exhibitions) is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities and organizations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products and complete transactions at over 400 events in 22 countries across 43 industry sectors.

RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.com