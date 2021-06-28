New Evidence of Bias in Church’s Lawsuit Against Colorado Springs Police Department
Police Refuse to Arrest Thug for Violating Restraining Order Against Female ParishionerCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, justice advocacy organization A Just Cause and the Colorado Springs ABC affiliate, KRDO news, reported on facts and evidence from court records related to a lawsuit filed by the predominantly African-American Colorado Springs Fellowship Church, alleging racial and religious bias from the Colorado Springs Police Department and the El Paso County District Attorney’s Office (See KRDO news broadcast at https://youtu.be/wY3l-tK9Xns).
Church leaders say court records show that Colorado Springs Police Detective Brian Corrado encouraged Nick and Arnisha Gainer to steal twenty-thousand dollars’ worth of church property from the Colorado Springs Fellowship Church’s corporate apartment. A police interview report shows Corrado telling Arnisha Gainer that he and the police department would treat their theft of church property as a “civil” matter. When church parishioners went to retrieve church property from their corporate apartment, Nick Gainer, who the church temporarily permitted to stay in the apartment as part of their ‘Loving Kindness’ outreach program, pulled a gun on them. Although church board members immediately called the police and provided them with their lease agreement and receipts of purchase for property in the apartment, Nick Gainer was not arrested, and they were required to leave without their property.
Weeks later, for reasons unknown to the church, Detective Brian Corrado and El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen conspired together to frivolously charge church members with felony burglary and stalking, while refusing to charge the Gainers with felony theft and Nick with menacing. The church says Corrado, Allen and CSPD Chief Niski’s refusal to enforce the law against the Gainers and wrongly targeting the church has emboldened the Gainers to continue their thuggish, criminal behavior.
On May 27, 2021, Magistrate Judge Casey Karen Parrott of Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District issued a restraining order against Nick Gainer for terrorizing and intimidating a female parishioner at her workplace (El Paso County case no. C0212021C 001396). When the scared female parishioner contacted police about Gainer violating the order, once again they refused to arrest him. On June 25, 2021, the parishioner sent a letter to Judge Parrott, pleading with the court to stop Nick Gainer from intimidating her and potentially killing her. Here is an excerpt from the female parishioner’s letter to Judge Parrott.
“I am in fear for my life because I work in the public and Nicholas carries a gun on him. I do not want to live in fear. With all the shootings going on in the world, I am in fear for my life, knowing he can possibly kill me or my husband at any time. Judge, I need your help, I am in fear for me and my husband’s life.”
“I don’t know what is motivating Corrado, Niski and Allen to target the church,” says Lamont Banks, Colorado Springs Fellowship board member. “But if Nick Gainer kills this female parishioner, her blood will not only be on their hands but also on the hands of the entire Colorado Springs law enforcement community. I sincerely hope Judge Parrott issues a warrant for Nick Gainer’s arrest,” concludes Banks.
Lamont Banks
A Just Cause
+1 855-529-4252, x710
email us here