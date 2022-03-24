Colorado Prosecutor Ignores Innocence to Win Conviction Against Pillars of the Community
District Attorney Michael Allen Slammed for Ignoring Innocence of Six Upstanding African American MenCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen was repeatedly presented with irrefutable evidence that six upstanding black men were innocent and that the charges and/or convictions against them were a result of gross police and prosecutorial misconduct by Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) detective Brian Corrado and his own assistant district attorney, Kelsy Tipps. Court records indicate that Corrado and Tipps conspired together to maliciously charge and prosecutor six African-American men who Fourth Judicial District Chief Judge William Bain called “pillars of the community.”
The “Pillar Six” case (El Paso County District Court, Case nos. 20CR5668; 20CR5676; 20CR5694; 20CR5709, 20CR5768, 20CR5718) concerns six men (Eric Jenkins, Matthew Brown, William Williams Jr., Willie Pee, Clifford Stewart and Torri Lopez), all of whom are long-time parishioners of the Colorado Springs Fellowship Church and very active in the church’s community outreach, including programs that supported Colorado Springs police, firefighters, schools, military and hospitals.
On August 19, 2020, Yolanda Walker (board member and occupant on a church-leased corporate apartment) sent the Pillar Six to the apartment to retrieve furnishings before disgruntled former church members (temporarily residents living at the corporate apartment) could steal or destroy the property. When the Pillar Six arrived at the apartment with the locksmith, Nick Gainer invited them inside. After being told they were there to collect church property and that he would have to move, Nick Gainer pulled a gun. The Pillar Six exited the apartment and called the police. When the police arrived, Gainer told the police that the Pillar Six had assaulted him but all he had to show for it was a small scratch on his ankle. Nick Gainer had zero credibility. Assault charges weren’t filed and none of the Pillar Six were arrested.
Weeks later however, Detective Corrado shockingly charged the Pillar Six with felony burglary, trespassing and criminal tampering, all crimes where the law requires the person to have intent to commit the crime. “Do criminals call the police during or after a commission of an assault, burglary or trespassing?” asks Lamont Banks, Executive Director of A Just Cause. “Under these circumstances, one would have to question Corrado’s motivation, and ultimately DA Allen’s integrity and motivation to prosecute this case,” explains Banks. A deeper dive into court records shows Detective Corrado encouraging Arnisha Gainer to commit felony theft of church property
You should consider “hiring a lawyer…who’s on the civil side,” Corrado told Arnisha Gainer. “Because “the way WE look at this case is, [the Pillar Six] were there to take things back that they THOUGHT belonged to them,” Corrado added. Knowing they had Corrado and CSPD’s support, Nick and Arnisha Gainer moved out of the church apartment and took all of the church’s property with them.
When the church filed a complaint with the police department about the theft of their property, Corrado claimed there was not probable cause to arrest or charge the Gainers. The church filed a complaint with CSPD internal affairs. When internal affairs forwarded the church’s complaint to ADA Tipps, she refused to open or even view the complaint and forged ahead with the malicious prosecution and trial of the Pillar Six where presiding Judge Erin Sokol ultimately had to recuse herself. CSPD internal affairs was baffled by Tipps’ refusal to review the church’s complaint since it was directly linked to the Pillar Six case she was prosecuting. “How did Corrado, Tipps and DA Allen possibly conclude that six pillars of the community, AT THE REQUEST of an occupant on the apartment lease agreement, go to their church’s corporate apartment with the intent to conspire to burglarize, trespass, criminally tamper with property and commit an alleged assault?” asks Banks. “And how did Corrado, Tipps and DA Allen reconcile that the Pillar Six called the police after they had trespassed, burglarized and assaulted Nick Gainer?” ponders Banks. “If in fact these horrible crimes were committed as DA Allen claims, why did Judge Bain sentence four of the Pillar Six who went to trial to defend their innocence to only one year of unsupervised probation?” asks Banks.
After the finality of the wrongful conviction of four of the Pillar Six and the corrupt acts of Corrado and Tipps were exposed, Pillar Six defense attorney Gwendolyn Lawson (Attorney Reg. # 38101) appealed to DA Allen to dismiss the charges against the other two. Instead of respecting innocence, Allen offered a plea deal for misdemeanor tampering under the threat of putting them, their families and taxpayer dollars through another frivolous trial. Considering the facts of the case, the apparent innocence of the Pillar Six, Judge Bain seemingly surprised at the DA’s obstinance to doing justice, asked the DA to consider an Alford plea which according to Black’s Law Dictionary (Abridged, 10th Edition) is “a guilty plea that a defendant enters as part of a plea bargain without admitting guilt.” Irrespective of the Pillar Six’s innocence, DA Allen refused Judge Bain’s entreaty, strangely claiming that he wanted them (innocent men) to take responsibility for their actions.
“DA Allen saddled innocent men with frivolous felonies to save face for him, his office and CSPD,” says Lawson. “Unfortunately, crony prosecutions like the Pillar Six occur daily in our justice system and do more to undermine the credibility of our justice system and hurt families than the few widely-publicized injustices we see on TV,” adds Lawson. “Four of the Pillar Six now have to contend with the stigma of a felony, one of which is a breadwinner who has already lost his job,” adds Lawson.
A Just Cause encourages the public to read “Criminal Law 2.0” by former federal appeals judge Alex Kozinski that discusses the myths of fairness in the criminal justice system and consequences for the innocent. Criminal Law 2.0 discusses why innocent people confess, why guilty pleas are not proof of guilt and the myth that police are objective in their investigations and how prosecutors like District Attorney Michael Allen value winning a conviction over doing justice.
